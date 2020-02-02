A driver crashed a car and flipped into a pit at the Hatfield Township municipal sewage treatment plant early Sunday morning, police said.
The driver and passenger sustained minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals following the crash around 1:30 a.m., according to police.
The driver appears to have “mistakenly turned into the municipal authority en route to a different location,” said Cpl. Sean Scanlan of the Hatfield Township Police Department.
He said an investigation was ongoing.
The car flipped over a railing into a pit “where there was running treated water,” Scanlan said. Firefighters helped extricate at least one of the passengers.