Both those locations are now beautiful recreation spaces. The former Swell bubblegum factory on Eagle Road was torn down in 2011 and is now a shiny new YMCA with nearly 30,000 members. The land once occupied by Haverford State Hospital, a state psychiatric hospital, has transformed into the Haverford Reserve, a complex of parks, fields, hiking trails, and an indoor fitness center with basketball courts. (The Reserve is outside the bounds of Havertown, for the record, but many residents said they frequent it.)