Suspect in custody after Havertown road-rage shooting into vehicle occupied by woman and her child

A suspect was in custody after allegedly firing gunshots into a vehicle occupied by a woman and her 10-year-old child in an apparent road-rage attack Monday afternoon in Havertown, police said.

The woman, described as in her 40s, suffered minor injuries and her child was not hurt, said Joseph Hagan, deputy chief with the Haverford Township Police Department.

Advertisement

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., a man fired at least 12 shots into the woman’s white SUV on the 2000 block of West Chester Pike, Hagan said.

The suspected shooter fled in a vehicle, which was stopped about 15 minutes later in Upper Darby, Hagan said. The suspect was then taken into custody.

The eastbound side of West Chester Pike was closed for the police investigation, but was later reopened Monday evening, Hagan said.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Last month, a 24-year-old man was sentenced to prison for the 2022 fatal road-rage shooting on 54-year-old King Hua in Springfield Township, Delaware County.