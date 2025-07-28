The 9-year-old girl who died after an incident at Hersheypark has been identified

Family members have identified the 9-year-old girl who died after an incident at Hersheypark’s water park last week.

In a statement to NBC10 affiliate WGAL, a family representative confirmed that the girl was Sophia Subedi, of Harrisburg, who was set to begin the fourth grade at North Side Elementary School.

“It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we confirm the tragic passing of Sophia Subedi, a 9-year-old member of our community,” said Tilak Niroula, chairman of the board of the Bhutanese Community in Harrisburg, in his statement.

“A bright, kind, and loving young girl, Sophia, brought joy and light to everyone who knew her. Her sudden loss has left our entire community in grief,” he said.

On July 24, Hersheypark CEO John Lawn issued a statement reporting that a 9-year-old had died that evening after lifeguards had attempted lifesaving measures on her while she was “in distress” inside Hersheypark’s waterpark, The Boardwalk.

A Hersheypark spokesperson later confirmed that the incident occurred in the park’s wave pool, where there were 10 lifeguards on duty at the time. Subedi was then transported to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The cause of her death is unclear.

Subedi’s funeral has been planned for Wednesday, July 30, in Harrisburg, according to Niroula’s statement. A GoFundMe campaign has been organized to help her family with funeral costs and to honor her memory.

On the GoFundMe page, her loved ones described Subedi as “a joyful and curious child who brought boundless energy and light into every room she entered.” She was born in 2016 in Columbus, Ohio, and moved with her family to Harrisburg in 2022. Subedi made friends easily, and loved reading, music, dancing and painting. She often spoke about becoming a teacher one day.