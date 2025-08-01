Police say 9-year-old girl’s drowning at Hersheypark was accidental, park followed safety rules

The drowning of a 9-year-old girl at Hersheypark last week was accidental and the amusement park followed safety standards, police said Friday.

Sophia Subedi was in a wave pool on the evening of July 24 when she experienced distress, authorities said. She was transported to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

“Following a thorough review of video footage, statements from employees, witnesses, and first responders, as well as documentation of the physical scene, our department has determined that the incident did not involve any criminal activity on the part of Hersheypark or [its] employees,” the Derry Township Police Department said in a statement.

The girl’s death was an “accidental freshwater drowning, consistent with the official findings of the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office,” the police statement said.

“The review of the incident revealed that safety standards were being upheld by Hersheypark and the number of people in the wave pool at the time of the incident was significantly less than [its] designed maximum capacity,” the statement said.

Lifeguards as well as nearby witnesses responded within seconds, initiating rescue and resuscitation efforts, police said.

A spokesperson for Hersheypark could not be reached for comment Friday night.

In a statement posted on social media the night of the girl’s death, John Lawn, CEO of Hershey Entertainment and Resorts Co., said: “The safety of our guests has always been our highest priority. In the coming days, we will conduct a thorough internal review and cooperate fully with authorities.”

Subedi, who lived in Harrisburg, was set to begin the fourth grade at North Side Elementary School.

“A bright, kind, and loving young girl, Sophia, brought joy and light to everyone who knew her. Her sudden loss has left our entire community in grief,” said Tilak Niroula, chairman of the board of the Bhutanese Community in Harrisburg, in a statement.

A viewing and ritual ceremony to celebrate Sophia’s life was held Wednesday.