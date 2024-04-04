Hersheypark guests attacked by raccoon while in line for rollercoaster

Two Hersheypark guests were hospitalized last week after an errant raccoon went on the attack in the queue line of a rollercoaster in the century-old amusement park.

The incident unfolded on Hersheypark’s opening day last Friday in line for the SooperDooperLooper rollercoaster, park spokesperson Quinn C. Bryner said. Video of the incident posted by TMZ shows guests panicking in the line as the raccoon darts around the waiting area before biting a young guest and running away.

Bryner said that two people were attacked, and both were taken to a local hospital for observation “out of an abundance of caution.”

“This is the first incident that we can recall of what appeared to be a young, frightened raccoon acting in this manner at Hersheypark,” Bryner said. “Guest safety is and will always be our top priority at Hersheypark. As such, we have a full complement of public safety and health professionals on property who responded quickly to render necessary care to the two people impacted.”

The raccoon in question has not been back to the park since the incident, Bryner added, but the park has put plans in place to capture the animal if it does return.

Additionally, Bryner said, Hersheypark maintains “extensive fencing to help prevent this type of incident from occurring.”