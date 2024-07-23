Holy Ghost Prep fires administrator over sex-misconduct allegation

Holy Ghost Prep in Bucks County announced on Tuesday that an administrator had been terminated after a “sexual misconduct allegation” dating back to the 2000s recently surfaced, leading to an internal school investigation and a pending criminal investigation by local law enforcement.

In a message to alumni, Holy Ghost President Gregory J. Geruson and principal Kevin Burke said they were writing on behalf of the Roman Catholic high school for boys in Bensalem “to inform you that Ryan Abramson is no longer working at Holy Ghost Prep. In April, a sexual misconduct allegation was made by a Holy Ghost Prep alumnus against Mr. Abramson dating back to the early and mid-2000′s.”

Geruson and Burke continued: “Given the nature of the allegations, we immediately placed Mr. Abramson on administrative leave. Our leadership team also informed law enforcement. Middletown Township police and the Bucks County DA’s Office decided to conduct a criminal investigation. We have been in regular contact and continue to fully cooperate with their ongoing efforts.”

Abramson, 47, was not charged with any crimes as of Tuesday evening, according to court records.

Manny Gamiz, spokesperson for the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, said in an email Tuesday afternoon: “We can’t say anything at this point because this case remains under investigation.”

Abramson, who graduated from the school in 1994, could not be reached for comment.

At Holy Ghost Prep, Abramson was director of admission and marketing. He also served as an adviser to the school’s ice hockey team and he taught a public communications class, according to an online biography posted by the Association of Independent School Admission Professionals.

The school leaders said in their message that, with law-enforcement approval, “we engaged in our own internal investigation and assessment, including retaining an attorney who is experienced in these types of cases. As a result of this comprehensive assessment, we have concluded that Mr. Abramson should no longer work at Holy Ghost Prep, and his employment has been terminated.”

The leadership emphasized the school’s commitment to the safety and well-being of students, and noted that faculty and staff go through rigorous screenings and background checks. The school also will perform a review of policies to look for areas of improvement, the leaders said.

“Holy Ghost Prep is resolute in our overriding commitment to protect every young man in our care,” Geruson and Burke said.