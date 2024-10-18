House fire leaves 1 person dead in Chester County

A Chester County house fire left one person dead Friday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. when state police and the East Brandywine Fire Company responded to a house fire on Hunters Road in Honey Brook Township.

There is one confirmed fatality, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement. No further information has been provided regarding the deceased person’s identity, additional injuries, or displacements. A cause of the fire has yet to be determined as police continue to investigate.

The fire was contained by crews by 6 a.m., NBC10 and CBS Philadelphia reported.

Corey Mortzfield, who lives in the neighborhood, told KYW he heard three explosions — about 10 seconds apart — around 5 a.m. Friday.

“The wall that our bed is on started shaking. The explosions woke me up,” Mortzfield said. “Then about 15, 20 minutes later, I hear firetrucks show up.”