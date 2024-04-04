I-95 is closed in Delaware County after a man reportedly stole and crashed a police vehicle

Police have shut down a portion of northbound Interstate 95 in Chester, Delaware County, after a stolen police vehicle crashed along the roadway Thursday morning.

NBC10 reported that the incident began around 2:30 a.m. at a Wilmington, Del., apartment complex while local police responded to a domestic call.

During that time, a man ran from the apartment complex. Police shot him before he jumped in a police cruiser and drove away, New Castle Police Sergeant Andrea Botterbusch told CBS3.

From there, police chased the vehicle up I-95 to Chester, where the crash occurred. Botterbusch said the man was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is not known.

All lanes on I-95 north between the Commodore Barry Bridge and Exit 5/Kerlin street are closed as police investigate.

To avoid the area, use Route 291 at 2nd Street or Route 13 at 9th Street. It is unknown when the highway will reopen.