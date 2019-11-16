Federal immigration officials say the man charged in the hit-and-run death of a 67-year-old Vietnam veteran in Norristown was here illegally, and they have lodged what’s known as an immigration detainer against him.
Nemias Perez Severiano, 31, of Norristown, was “an illegally present Mexican national,” and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged the detainer on Tuesday with the Norrstown Police Department, said ICE spokesperson Mary Houtmann in an email on Friday.
According to ICE, the agency lodges detainers against persons who have been arrested on criminal charges and are believed to be “removable aliens.” A detainer asks another law enforcement agency to notify ICE in advance of that person’s release and to hold that person until ICE can assume custody.
Perez Severiano, of the 200 block of East Main Street in Norristown, is accused of driving the vehicle that fatally struck Samuel W. Jackson on Sunday.
On Wednesday, authorities announced that Perez Severiano had been arrested. He was charged with being involved with an accident causing death while not licensed, failing to stop and render aid, driving without a license, and related offenses, court records show.
Magisterial District Judge Walter F. Gadzicki Jr. on Wednesday set his bail at $200,000, which was not posted. Perez Severiano was being held at the Mongomery County Correctional Facility.
His lawyer, Andrew Levin, said in an email, “Mr. Jackson’s untimely death was a severe tragedy. The extent of Mr. Perez Severiano’s involvement in the incident is not fully known at this time. Our sorrow and condolences are extended to the Jackson family.”
Police said that Jackson was hit just before 6:25 p.m. Sunday while standing next to his car in the 600 block of Astor Street. Jackson was transported to Mercy Suburban Hospital and pronounced dead at 6:59 p.m.
The Times Herald newspaper in Norristown reported that the criminal complaint filed against Perez Severiano said he allegedly told police he had consumed seven or eight beers while at La Poblanita restaurant and bar in Norristown and was “a little drunk.”
Jackson, who was a Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam in 1970 and 1971 and was honorably discharged as a corporal, will be buried Saturday at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in a uniform donated by another Marine Corps veteran.
Jackson’s family said they wanted military honors for his funeral but could not find his uniform.
The Conshohocken VFW Post 1024 posted a request on Facebook for a donated uniform and received an outpouring of offers. The donation ultimately was made by Richard Dunn of Conshohocken.