Divya S. Khurana, 54, was a pediatric neurologist at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and a professor at Drexel University College of Medicine, where she was known for her study of cellular structures called mitochondria — a cutting-edge area of research that is thought to hold answers for a wide array of diseases. Khurana explored the role that mitochondria play in epilepsy and autism, and also was known for her specialized expertise in sleep medicine.