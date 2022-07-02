One person was killed and multiple firefighters were injured Friday in a two-alarm house fire in Montgomery County, authorities said.

The fire started shortly after 7:30 p.m. at a residence in the 200 block of Summit Avenue in Jenkintown. Upon arrival, police officers and firefighters said they received reports of a person trapped inside the home, the first and second floors of which were largely engulfed.

Firefighters found the person unconscious on the second floor, authorities said, and transported them to Abington Jefferson Hospital, where they died as a result of injuries and smoke inhalation. Authorities had yet to identify the person as of Saturday afternoon.

Two firefighters also had to be taken to the hospital — one for a possible heart attack and the other for heat exhaustion, authorities said. Several others were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Firefighters and EMS crews from Jenkintown, as well as several surrounding municipalities, responded to the blaze, which left the home severely damaged and caused the evacuation of an adjacent residence.

The Jenkintown Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.