Jim Thorpe wildfire reaches 560 acres

Firefighters continued Tuesday to battle a wildfire that broke out over the weekend on Bear Mountain on the outskirts of Jim Thorpe in Carbon County.

The fire had reached about 560 acres and was 53% contained as of Tuesday morning, according to Wesley Robinson, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

Robinson said there is a lot of dried leaves, dead trees and other vegetation to fuel the fire.

“This will persist for a few days,” Robinson said.

He said about 150 people are involved in fighting the fire or supporting the effort.

No one has been injured and no properties have been damaged, although the blaze and smoke could be seen from downtown Jim Thorpe, a tourism draw in the spring.

The fire is on the outskirts of town, about one-quarter mile distant from any buildings.

The blaze was first reported at 4:30 p.m. Saturday near the Lehigh River at the base of Bear Mountain. The cause is under investigation.

The Carbon County Emergency Management Agency issued a statement Monday night, saying it could days to fully contain the fire in Jim Thorpe and Franklin Township.

The statement said firefighters are using back burns, a technique to burn already downed or dead wood in the fire’s path to starve it of fuel.

“Homeowner around the area are prone to seeing smoke and flames,” the statement said, “but please be ensured that there are crews who are currently working the operations.”

Most of the “random” fires popping up are those being ignited and controlled by firefighters as part of the back burning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.