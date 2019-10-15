More than a year after police said his “indiscriminate” gunfire wounded five people and caused chaos inside a crowded suburban Walmart, a Philadelphia man will head to trial this week on attempted murder and related charges.
Keenan Jones, 31, was arrested after the August 2018 incident, which drew national headlines. Police said the shooting started after Jones got into an argument with another customer while standing in the checkout line at the Cheltenham Township store..
Jones’ attorney, Vanessa L. Bellino, said Tuesday that he will plead not guilty by reason of insanity. Bellino told Common Pleas Judge Risa Vetri Ferman that Jones suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, and has ever since witnessing the murder of his father, James Hayes, in 2004.
At his arraignment on the day after the shooting, Jones told a local judge that he “needed hospital help.” He complained that he hadn’t slept in five days, and had eaten food that made him feel strange.
Investigators have said the violent outburst began when Jones grabbed a 9-mm handgun from his sister’s waistband and fired once at the man he had been arguing with — it was unclear what the dispute was over.
Jones’ sister is registered to carry the firearm and has not been charged in the shooting. Jones is not permitted to carry a gun because he has previous felony convictions for witness intimidation and firearm offenses.
In the affidavit of probable cause for Jones’ arrest in the Walmart shooting, investigators described the scene as “pandemonium.” They said he ran through the store, firing random shots as customers and store employees ran for safety.
Surveillance footage showed that Jones “specifically targeted a second victim” for unspecified reasons as he tried to flee the store. Jones shot that victim, a woman, four times, according to the affidavit. One of the shots severed an artery.
Jones and his sister then fled the store in a Pontiac Grand Prix, stopping to discard the gun nearby, police said. They were later arrested after crashing the sedan into a parked Philadelphia police car, there on an unrelated matter.
The trial is expected to last through Friday, with the jurors expected to be selected by Tuesday afternoon.