She missed them. The sweet-yet-tart fruit was abundant in Mexico and the Caribbean, not so much in southern Chester County, where she managed payroll at Kaolin Mushroom Farms in Kennett Square. So she visited the ice cream capital of Mexico — Michoacán — indulged in traditional ice cream and popsicle flavors (avocado, guava, passion fruit, and tamarind high on the list), and returned to the U.S. with an idea.