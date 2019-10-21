A former Northampton township supervisor and his longtime girlfriend on Monday admitted spiking a coworker’s drinks, then taking sexually explicit photographs of her while she was passed out drunk.
Lawrence Weinstein, 45, and Kelly Drucker, 46, pleaded guilty to felony violations of the state wiretapping act for the use of a hidden camera and “spy glasses,” as well as conspiracy, false imprisonment, reckless endangerment and invasion of privacy. The two entered their pleas in the Doylestown courtroom of Bucks County Court Judge Brian T. McGuffin on the day they had been scheduled to go to trial.
They are expected to be sentenced in December. As a result of the invasion of privacy conviction, both will have to register as sex offenders.
Weinstein was also charged with a second count of invasion of privacy for taking lewd photos of an unconscious woman in a separate incident in 2012. He pleaded no contest to that charge.
In courtMonday, the couple accepted responsibility for their actions. Weinstein added that he felt “both ashamed and embarrassed.”
Their abusive behavior was revealed in August 2018, when Drucker’s ex-husband discovered text messages outlining the couple’s “mission,” as Weinstein called it, on an old cellphone Drucker had given to their daughter.
The two had conspired in October 2017 to lure a co-worker to Drucker’s home after dinner at a nearby restaurant in Northampton township. At the home, Drucker secretly poured potent grain alcohol into the woman’s wine. When the woman became ill, Weinstein ordered Drucker to take photos of her using a camera mounted in the bathroom, as well as “spy glasses” that had hidden cameras built into them.
“Go help her with lights on and glasses on and get her naked!!!” he wrote, among several messages pressuring Drucker to remove the victim’s clothing. “I will reward you.”
The victim later told police she remembered spending the night at Drucker’s home and feeling sick the next morning. She had no idea the couple had taken photos of her until she was contacted by the police.
Weinstein resigned from his position in Northampton Township during the investigation. He also left his job at an Ardmore law firm and had his law license revoked this summer.
The 2012 incident was uncovered during the investigation involving the coworker: Police found photos on one of the devices they seized that depicted Weinstein sexually assaulting another woman while she was passed out. That victim, when contacted by police, said she had no knowledge of the incident and had not given Weinstein permission to touch her.