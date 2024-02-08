What we know about the East Lansdowne fire, shooting of police officers, and unaccounted-for family members

Two police officers were shot and multiple people remained unaccounted for after a standoff at an East Lansdowne home that later erupted into flames.

The officers were wounded while responding to reports that an 11-year-old girl had been shot inside the house that was later set ablaze.

Officials said as many as eight members of the family believed to be living in that home — children and adults — remained unaccounted for Wednesday night, as the ruins continued to smolder, and investigators were unable to scour the site for evidence.

On Thursday, many questions remained unanswered, including who fired at officers, whether anyone else was in the home at the time, and whether a girl had been shot.

Advertisement

Here’s what we know, and don’t.

What do officials say happened?

Just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers from East Lansdowne, Lansdowne, and Upper Darby responded to a call on Lewis Avenue that an 11-year-old girl had been shot. But when police arrived, they were immediately met with gunfire from a shooter inside the top floor of the home.

Two officers — one from East Lansdowne and one from Lansdowne — were shot. More officers from Upper Darby arrived, ducking behind ballistic shields as they dragged the wounded officers to a police car and waiting ambulance. Both men were hospitalized in stable condition.

» READ MORE: Live updates: Search begins in East Lansdowne where fire, standoff took place

As the tense standoff continued with the shooter inside the house, a massive fire began on the home’s third floor. Fire crews from across Delaware County arrived to combat the growing blaze, but they were delayed for nearly an hour as tactical crews worked to clear the scene of the standoff.

The home was engulfed in flames and thick smoke, and neighbors were evacuated, officials said.

By Wednesday night, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said the house was “largely burned out.” The ruins continued to smolder, making it unsafe for investigators to enter what was left of the house to piece together what had happened.

Fire officials and others are expected to begin excavation in search of evidence Thursday.

What do we know about the initial 911 call?

The initial emergency call alerting police that an 11-year-old girl had been shot in the home on Lewis Avenue was likely made by the same man who shot at officers, law enforcement sources said Thursday.

Investigators also believe it was the shooter who started the fire in the third-floor attic.

The caller did not say who had shot the child, the source said, and investigators Thursday were working to determine whether that shooting had taken place.

What do we know about the fire?

As a gunman inside the house continued to fire at officers Wednesday evening, a fire broke out from the third floor of the home, officials said.

Crews arrived on the scene to extinguish the blaze, but were delayed for nearly an hour in combating the growing flames as tactical crews worked to clear the scene.

By Thursday morning, little more than a charred frame of the home was left standing. Stollsteimer described it as a “burned-out hollow.”

Who were the officers who were shot?

The first officer on the scene, from East Lansdowne, was shot in the arm, a law enforcement source said. The second officer, from Lansdowne, was shot in the leg moments later.

Both were hospitalized at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition and are “going to be OK,” Stollsteimer said Wednesday. The officer from Lansdowne is expected to be released Thursday, the source said. The officer from East Lansdowne is expected to undergo surgery and will likely remain in the hospital for a bit longer, according to the source.

Officials declined to name either of the men, who are both 22-year veterans of their departments.

Who lived at the home?

Much remained unknown Thursday morning about who was in the home at the time of the standoff and fire. Sources said two different families — adults and their children — lived in the house, and were related to each other.

Stollsteimer said late Wednesday that as many as eight members of the family were unaccounted for. The occupants of the house had no prior criminal contact with police, sources said.