Search set to begin at East Lansdowne home where multiple people are unaccounted for after fire and shooting of police officers
Two officers were injured when they responded to a report of a shot child on Wednesday afternoon. Six to eight people remain unaccounted for.
Two veteran police officers were wounded by gunfire Wednesday afternoon while responding to a report that an 11-year-old girl had been shot at an East Lansdowne home.
Multiple people remain unaccounted for after a fire broke out at the home where the officers were hurt and the multi-story house became engulfed in flames.
Responders were unable to immediately enter the burning home, and it remains unclear whether a child was shot and what happened to whomever fired on police.
The wounded officers were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition, and their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Search for evidence set to begin Thursday
Multiple people — including children and adults — living in the East Landsdowne home ravaged by a fire remained unaccounted for Wednesday evening as the blaze continued to smolder and the scene remained too dangerous for investigators to enter, Delaware District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.
“We are aware that there are at least six to eight people who are unaccounted for from that family,” he said. “It is our terrible fear that they may be inside that house when it was burned. We are hopeful that that is not true, but we will not know until tomorrow morning.”
Where the shooting and fire happened
Here are the basics on East Lansdowne, the Delaware County borough where the shooting and fire occurred:
Size: It's all of 0.2 miles, surrounded by Upper Darby, from which it seceded in 1911.
School district: William Penn.
Population estimate: 2,700
Demographics: 65% Black, 19% other people of color, 16% white
Real estate: 87% residential, twins and rowhomes. Estimated median home price, circa $210,000. Only commerce is along Baltimore Pike.
Estimated median household income: $54,000
— Anthony R. Wood
