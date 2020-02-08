Search set to begin at East Lansdowne home where multiple people are unaccounted for after fire and shooting of police officers

Search for evidence set to begin Thursday

Multiple people — including children and adults — living in the East Landsdowne home ravaged by a fire remained unaccounted for Wednesday evening as the blaze continued to smolder and the scene remained too dangerous for investigators to enter, Delaware District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

“We are aware that there are at least six to eight people who are unaccounted for from that family,” he said. “It is our terrible fear that they may be inside that house when it was burned. We are hopeful that that is not true, but we will not know until tomorrow morning.”