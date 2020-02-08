Skip to content
Search set to begin at East Lansdowne home where multiple people are unaccounted for after fire and shooting of police officers

Two officers were injured when they responded to a report of a shot child on Wednesday afternoon. Six to eight people remain unaccounted for.

Firefighters work the scene where two police officers were injured while responding to reported standoff in East Lansdowne on Wednesday.
Firefighters work the scene where two police officers were injured while responding to reported standoff in East Lansdowne on Wednesday.
Charles Fox / Staff Photographer
What you should know
  1. Two veteran police officers were wounded by gunfire Wednesday afternoon while responding to a report that an 11-year-old girl had been shot at an East Lansdowne home.

  2. Multiple people remain unaccounted for after a fire broke out at the home where the officers were hurt and the multi-story house became engulfed in flames.

  3. Responders were unable to immediately enter the burning home, and it remains unclear whether a child was shot and what happened to whomever fired on police.

  4. The wounded officers were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition, and their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

5 hours ago
Search for evidence set to begin Thursday

Multiple people — including children and adults — living in the East Landsdowne home ravaged by a fire remained unaccounted for Wednesday evening as the blaze continued to smolder and the scene remained too dangerous for investigators to enter, Delaware District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

“We are aware that there are at least six to eight people who are unaccounted for from that family,” he said. “It is our terrible fear that they may be inside that house when it was burned. We are hopeful that that is not true, but we will not know until tomorrow morning.”

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Where the shooting and fire happened

Here are the basics on East Lansdowne, the Delaware County borough where the shooting and fire occurred:

  1. Size: It's all of 0.2 miles, surrounded by Upper Darby, from which it seceded in 1911.

  2. School district: William Penn.

  3. Population estimate: 2,700

  4. Demographics: 65% Black, 19% other people of color, 16% white

  5. Real estate: 87% residential, twins and rowhomes. Estimated median home price, circa $210,000. Only commerce is along Baltimore Pike.

  6. Estimated median household income: $54,000

— Anthony R. Wood

6 hours ago
Multiple family members unaccounted for at East Lansdowne home razed in a fire after two officers were shot

Two police officers were shot Wednesday afternoon in East Lansdowne while responding to reports that an 11-year-old girl had been shot inside a home that later burst into flames.

And later Wednesday, as investigators struggled to piece together what led to the shooting, they said that as many as eight members of the family that lived inside the home — children and adults — were unaccounted for.