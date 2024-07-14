Donald Trump rally shooting: FBI identifies the shooter; former president wounded but recovering

FBI identifies the gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks

Federal authorities on Sunday named Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pa., as the gunman who shot at former president Donald Trump in what they described as an assassination attempt during a campaign rally a day earlier in Western Pennsylvania.

The incident — which interrupted the event that had drawn thousands to the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pa. just after Trump had taken the stage — left the former president with minor injuries, one spectator dead, and two others critically injured. Crooks was killed by the U.S. Secret Service shortly after he opened fire from the roof of a building near the fairgrounds, outside of the event’s security perimeter.