Donald Trump rally shooting: FBI identifies the shooter; former president wounded but recovering
Trump said a bullet struck his right ear. President Joe Biden called for unity and said there no place in America for "political violence."
Former President Donald Trump was wounded when a shooter opened fire at a rally in Butler, Pa. Saturday. Here's what we know and don't know.
The FBI identified Thomas Matthew Crooks as the shooter.
Two people were killed, including the shooter, and two others were critically wounded, according to the Secret Service.
Trump said he was struck in the ear by a bullet, but is recovering and plans to attend the RNC, which is beginning on schedule Monday.
FBI identifies the gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks
Federal authorities on Sunday named Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pa., as the gunman who shot at former president Donald Trump in what they described as an assassination attempt during a campaign rally a day earlier in Western Pennsylvania.
The incident — which interrupted the event that had drawn thousands to the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pa. just after Trump had taken the stage — left the former president with minor injuries, one spectator dead, and two others critically injured. Crooks was killed by the U.S. Secret Service shortly after he opened fire from the roof of a building near the fairgrounds, outside of the event’s security perimeter.
Shooter was in an 'elevated position' outside the rally, according to Secret Service
Attendees at former President Donald Trump’s Butler County rally on Saturday said security mirrored what they’d experienced at other Trump rallies.
But minutes into Trump’s speech someone opened fire, killing one person, placing two others in critical condition and minorly injuring Trump, who said his ear was struck by a bullet.
Donald Trump rally shooting: Here's what we know
Former President Donald Trump had just begun his remarks at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., Saturday evening when a series of gunshots rang out followed by screams.
Secret Service agents rushed toward Trump and soon whisked the former president, whose face and right ear were bloodied, from the stage. Trump, who later reported he was shot in the ear, was said to be “fine” and safe and was being treated for his injuries.
Biden spoke with Trump, returned to the White House early after rally shooting
President Joe Biden spoke with former President Donald Trump Saturday night after he was wounded in a shooting at a rally in Butler, Pa. Saturday, according to the White House.
No details of the call were released.
Donald Trump ‘fine’ after gunfire erupts at Western Pa. rally
Former President Donald Trump suffered a minor injury in what law enforcement officials were investigating as an assassination attempt Saturday at a rally in Western Pennsylvania that drew thousands of attendees Saturday evening.
The suspected gunman and at least one member of the audience were killed after gunfire rang out shortly after Trump took the stage. Two spectators were also critically injured after the gunman fired from what the Secret Service described as an elevated platform outside of the rally.