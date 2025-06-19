Inside Ardmore’s sprawling new jewelry store | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

A sprawling new showroom with Govberg Jewelers roots opened in Ardmore this month, marking the brand’s first storefront. Also this week, an Ardmore man was among those accused of stealing and selling over $80 million in U.S. Treasury checks, we take a look at Lower Merion’s steady population gains, and peek inside a Wynnewood home once part of the Clothier estate.

The 1916 Company formally debuted its first storefront in Ardmore this month with a 7,500-square-foot space on East Montgomery Avenue.

The brand was formed in 2023 by merging locally-based Govberg Jewelers and WatchBox, Baltimore-based Radcliffe Jewelers, and Denver-based Hyde Park Jewelers. The name is a nod to the year the Govberg family launched their company, which later became a Philadelphia institution, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports.

WatchBox was founded by the Govbergs in 2017 with a focus on high-end timepieces on the secondary market.

The new storefront more than doubles Govberg Jewelers’ previous space in Suburban Square, and offers personalized service and consultations, displays of high-end watches like Rolex, and plenty of other glittering jewelry.

Take a look inside the massive new storefront here.

Lower Merion has continued to benefit from the pandemic-era trend of people relocating to the suburbs, reflected in the township’s slow and steady population growth after decades of stagnation.

Lower Merion’s population grew 0.71% from July 2023 to July 2024 after adding 455 residents, according to the latest U.S. Census data. It has grown by 6,718 people since 2010.

The township’s population is now 64,702, making it the second-largest suburban municipality in the region.

Read more about Lower Merion’s population gains here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

🍽️ On our Plate

Nick Elmi and Fia Berisha of Lark fame are launching their pop-up, Fifi’s Fry & Co., on Saturday, which pairs fries with high-end ingredients. The debut will be held from 3-9 p.m. at their other Bala Cynwyd restaurant, The Landing Kitchen. They hope to later turn the concept into a truck or trailer for festivals.

🎳 Things to Do

☀️ Summer-sational Nights Solstice Edition: Celebrate the official start of summer with music, lawn games, crafts, food from Owl’s Water Ice and Treats, and beer from Conshohocken Brewing Co. ⏰ Friday, June 20, 5-8 p.m. 💵 Free to attend 📍 Stoneleigh

🌅 Summer Solstice: Riverbend Environmental Education Center will also celebrate the longest day of the year with music, a wine garden, kids activities, a bonfire, and a sunset viewing. ⏰ Friday, June 20, 6:30-9 p.m. 💵 $35 per family 📍Riverbend Environmental Education Center

🎶 Livingston Taylor: The longtime musician, who has penned top-40 hits for his brother, James Taylor, headlines this week’s Bryn Mawr Twilight Concerts. ⏰ Friday, June 20, 7 p.m. 💵 $24.84 📍 Bryn Mawr Gazebo

🗓️ Juneteenth Block Party Celebration: The Center for Positive Aging in Lower Merion will celebrate the holiday with live entertainment, food, activities, and local vendors. ⏰ Saturday, June 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 West Spring and Greenfield Avenues

🎞️ Wuthering Heights: See the 1939 film adaptation of the Emily Brontë classic. ⏰ Saturday, June 21, 1:15 p.m. 💵 $16.25 for adults, $13.75 for seniors and students, and $11.75 for children 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🎵 Make Music Narberth: Rich Myers will perform a bluegrass jam from the Narberth Gazebo at 7 p.m., while local residents join in this worldwide event by playing their own music from porches and parks. ⏰ Saturday, June 21, 6-10 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Narberth

🏸 Shalom Summer: Klezmer Jam & Concert: Hankus Netsky and the Klezmer All Stars will lead an open jam followed by a concert. There will also be lawn games and kids activities. ⏰ Sunday, June 22, 3-5:30 p.m. 💵 $36 suggested donation 📍 Kaiserman JCC

🍹 Summer Mocktails with Mrs. Mayuri: Adults can learn to make mango and strawberry, blue citrus, and pineapple and coconut mocktails. ⏰ Monday, June 23, 5:30-7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Ardmore Library

🎨 Glo in the Dark Painting: Kids 11 and older can create glow-in-the-dark art with black lights and special paint. ⏰ Monday, June 23, 6-7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Penn Wynne Library

🎤 Not Tuna: The Hot Tuna tribute band headlines the Wednesday Night Concert Series, which also includes a performance by Harold Messinger and Molly Grace. ⏰ Wednesday, June 25, 7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Chet Tyson Pavilion

🏡 On the Market

This nearly 5,000-square-foot Gladwyne home was originally built in 1795 and has undergone extensive updates since. Dubbed Fairview, the six-bedroom home has a number of original details. It also has a two-story Georgian Revival-inspired porch that looks out on the grounds, which includes a spring-fed pool. Outside, there’s a pizza oven and two beverage refrigerators. Inside, an updated kitchen features quartzite counters and high-end appliances, as well as an original stone fireplace. The second floor has a primary suite with a renovated bathroom complete with a soaking tub, a family room, two additional bedrooms and a bathroom. A third floor is home to three other bedrooms and flex space.

Price: $2.95M | Size: 4,914 SF | Acreage: 2.24

