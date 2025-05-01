Here are the most popular wine and spirits locally | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

May has finally arrived, and with it, celebrations for Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby. This week, we take a look at what Lower Merion residents prefer when it comes to alcohol purchases. Plus, we delve into what the potential SEPTA cuts could mean for your commute time and share details on a new eatery opening in Suburban Square.

Advertisement

As always, let us know if you have feedback. Are we missing something? Should we add a section? What community events or groups should we keep an eye on? You can tell us by taking our survey or emailing us at lowermerion@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Montgomery County had the third-highest volume of alcohol sales in the state from July 2023 to June 2024, a new Inquirer report found. In total, Pennsylvanians spent $2.53 billion on 156 million units of alcohol at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores during that time.

Of that, 15.6 million units were sold in Montco, putting it just behind Allegheny (20.7 million) and Philadelphia (18.5 million) Counties and well ahead of Bucks (10.8 million), Chester (7.5 million) and Delaware (6.4 million) Counties.

Overall, Lower Merion residents showed a preference for wine, but the amount and overall alcohol preferences varied by community. Here are a few takeaways:

In Ardmore, nearly 309,000 bottles of wine and 159,000 units of liquor were sold. In Bryn Mawr, over 117,000 bottles of wine and nearly 69,000 units of liquor were sold, with Montezuma tequila being a big hit. In Narberth, over 148,000 bottles of wine were purchased, but customers were most loyal to the Tito’s brand when it comes to purchasing alcohol overall.

See your zip code’s alcohol consumption and what wine and liquors were the most popular here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Bala Cynwyd Middle School Principal Jeffrey Hunter is stepping down at the end of this academic year to take the same role at his alma mater, Holland Middle School, in the Council Rock School District. Rock the Block will take place on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at Black Rock Middle School, giving current eighth grade students at all Lower Merion schools a chance to meet their future classmates.

🍽️ On our Plate

From-scratch, seasonal eatery Dig is coming to Suburban Square. The company confirmed to The Inquirer that it has signed a 1,785-square-foot lease — the same size as HipCityVeg’s former outpost there. Dig plans to open at the Ardmore shopping center this summer. Local eateries Johnny’s Pizza in Bryn Mawr and Mama’s Pizzeria in Bala Cynwyd have two of the best cheesesteaks in the region. See why The Inquirer’s food team picked them.

🎳 Things to Do

🍿 Heathers: Missed last month’s screening? There’s another chance to catch the iconic ’80s flick. ⏰ Thursday, May 1, 7:15 p.m. 💵 $16.25 for adults, $13.75 for seniors, and $11.75 for children 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🖼️ Faces and Places in Uzbekistan: From Desert Silk Road Cities to Modern Advancements: This monthlong exhibit features 26 photographs and five poems. ⏰ Thursday, May 1-30 💵 Free 📍 Gladwyne Library

🌎 NarbEarth Day: Find eco-friendly goods, swap kids’ clothing, toys, puzzles, plants, and household goods, shop the library’s sale and enjoy live music. ⏰ Saturday, May 3, noon-4 p.m. Rain date: Sunday, May 4 💵 Free 📍 Narberth Park

🌸 Ardmore Spring Fest: Now in its second year, the event features food, live music, local artists and activities for kids. ⏰ Saturday, May 3, noon-6 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Schauffele Plaza

🎟️ Bingo Night Fundraiser: Play 10 rounds of bingo, hear jokes from comedian Mr. Keith, and tunes from a local band at this BYOB benefit for the Belmont Hills Library. ⏰ Saturday, May 3, 7-10 p.m. 💵 $35 for a single ticket, $60 for couple tickets 📍 Belmont Hills Fire Co.

🥂 Spring Cocktail Party & Auction: Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, dessert, a raffle, and silent auction at this 21-and-over benefit for the Gladwyne Library. ⏰ Sunday, May 4, 5-7 p.m. 💵 $125 📍 The Deaconess House

🎵 Music for Minis: Suburban Square kicks off its monthlong program for children, complete with music and stories. ⏰ Wednesday, May 7, 10 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Suburban Square

🖍️ Mother’s Day Crafternoon: Children can craft a card for mom or the other special people in their lives. ⏰ Wednesday, May 7, 3-5 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Gladwyne Library

🏡 On the Market

This four-bedroom center hall Colonial in Wynnewood was built in 1923 but has been updated for 21st century living. It boasts a modern chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a sunroom, plus a large mudroom with custom built-ins. For all its updates, the home retains historic charm thanks to formal living and dining rooms, both complete with crown molding. Other features include an expansive primary suite with a double vanity, walk-in shower and two closets, plus a walkout lower level and an outdoor electrical vehicle charging port.

Price: $1.35M | Size: 4,189 SF | Acreage: .27

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Lower Merion? Share it with us in an email to lowermerion@inquirer.com.

📈 Lower Merion market report

Median listing price: $799,000 (down $176,000 from February) 📉 Median sold price: $731,000 (down $183,000 from February) 📉 Median days on the market: 25 (down four days from February) 📉

This Lower Merion market report is published on a monthly basis. Above is data for March from realtor.com.

🗣️ We want to hear from you!

See something we’re missing? Want to alert us about a community event? Take our survey or reach out to us at lowermerion@inquirer.com.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.