Sacred Heart’s preschool looks to fill an education gap | Inquirer Lower Merion

Sacred Heart Academy is readying to open a new preschool program as demand for early childhood education grows. Also this week, Ardmore is one of the wealthiest suburbs among major U.S. cities, Trump’s pick to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics has local ties, plus an açaí and smoothie bowl chain is opening in Wynnewood.

Sacred Heart Academy in Bryn Mawr is launching its Little Lions preschool program this fall after hearing from school alums about a desire for more high-quality preschool options.

Rooted in the school’s Catholic foundation, it will serve two-dozen 3- and 4-year-olds and focus on collaboration, cooperation, kindness, and play. Unlike Sacred Heart, an all-girls school, Little Lions will be open to both boys and girls.

The program, which is available in three- or five-day schedules, provides a much-needed program for local parents of young children.

Read more about the new preschool program here.

💡 Community News

A new report has identified the wealthiest suburbs of the country’s largest cities. In the Philadelphia region, Ardmore topped the charts. Despite not being among the 50 wealthiest communities nationwide, it is among the wealthiest 20 suburbs near large metropolitans thanks to its household income of $161,029 and home prices that average $527,016. (USA Today) Some Narberth residents have or may soon receive an underpayment notice for their 2024 earned income tax filing. Due to a midyear rate change, not all residents were charged the combined rate of 0.73%. Those who weren’t can expect a notice from Berkheimer requesting payment to make up the difference. President Trump’s controversial pick to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics has ties to Lower Merion. EJ Antoni earned a bachelor’s degree from Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary, which was in the township before relocating to Ambler. Antoni “discerned” out of the seminary while in the graduate-level School of Theological Studies. Reminder to SEPTA bus riders: Service reductions go into effect Sunday. The Inquirer has built an interactive tool where you can plug in your address to see the impacts on your commute. More than five years since the pandemic began, employers are taking different approaches to hybrid work. But some that The Inquirer’s Lizzy McLellan Ravitch spoke with, including law firm Saul Ewing, which is led by managing partner and Bryn Mawr resident Amy Piccola, said they are committed to work-life balance and flexibility. Read more about what local employers had to say about their evolving hybrid policies. A new integrative concierge medicine practice has opened in Bala Cynwyd and is accepting new patients. The practice, located at 191 Presidential Blvd., is led by certified internal medicine physician Dr. Lauren Musser, a graduate of St. George’s University School of Medicine. An annual membership is $5,000 for adults 24 and older and $2,500 for 18 to 24 year olds. Main Line Today recently profiled Eleisha Eagle, co-founder of SHIFT in Narberth. She launched the store at 252 Haverford Ave. in 2021 with a goal of helping consumers more easily access sustainable options. It offers bulk refills of dozens of common personal and home care items like face wash, laundry detergent, and soaps, in hopes of cutting down on single-use containers. Penn Valley resident Hannah Bookbinder recently published a book called Unlock Your Inner Superhero: Conquering the Challenges of ADHD. The Bryn Mawr College alum also created the My TOAD app with a suite of tools around time management, organization, accountability, and dialing in. Patch recently spoke with Bookbinder about both endeavors.

🏫 Schools Briefing

Lower Merion’s two high schools ranked among the top 25 in Pennsylvania, according to the latest U.S. News & World Report ranking, which was released this week. Lower Merion High School ranked No. 11 in the state, followed by Harriton High at No. 12. Nationally, the schools ranked No. 492 and No. 510, respectively. The district is hosting a number of events including orientations and sneak peeks for select grades ahead of school starting on Sept. 2. See the full list of events on the district’s calendar. Superintendent Frank Ranelli also put out a letter ahead of the new school year with several updates, which you can read here.

🍽️ On our Plate

A new cold-strained yogurt and smoothie bowl spot recently opened in Ardmore. Located at 45 E. Lancaster Ave., Chums serves signature yogurt bowls with fruit, as well as crepes, waffles, yogurt drinks, and candied fruit. Fox29 recently stopped by to learn more. Açai bowl and smoothie chain Playa Bowls is planning to open a location in Wynnewood Shopping Center early this fall. The store, which will span 1,360 square feet, will be operated by Playa Bowl franchisees Brandon Tieu and Anshuman Parikh.

🎳 Things to Do

🦪 Third Thursday Food Truck Nights: The final iteration of this summer event features food truck Bad Mother Shuckers and music from The Basement Apes. Food pre-orders can be placed here. ⏰ Thursday, Aug. 21, 4:30-7 p.m. 💵 Food is pay as you go 📍 Normandy Park

🦆 Lego Bluey “Duck Cake” Build Event: Kids ages 4 to 10 can make their creations from Lego kits. ⏰ Friday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m. 💵 Free to attend 📍 Barnes & Noble Bryn Mawr

📚 Philly Bookstore Crawl: Several area shops are participating in this year’s event, including Narberth Bookshop, Mavey Books in Ardmore, and Children’s Book World in Haverford. Here’s everything you need to know, plus recommendations from bookstore owners. ⏰ Saturday, Aug. 23, hours vary 💵 Free 📍Narberth Bookshop, Mavey Books, and Children’s Book World

🎶 Bryn Mawr Twilight Concerts: Musician, singer, and songwriter Susan Werner headlines this week’s event. ⏰ Saturday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m. 💵 $24.84 📍 Bryn Mawr Gazebo

🍬 End of Summer Camp: All next week, The Candy Lab is hosting two-hour sessions where kids can make edible crafts. ⏰ Monday, Aug. 25-Friday, Aug. 29 💵 $42.40 per session 📍 The Candy Lab Ardmore

🐕 Best in Show: Catch a screening of Christopher Guest’s 2000 “mockumentary” about eccentric show dog owners starring Eugene Levy, Jennifer Coolidge, and Jane Lynch. ⏰ Monday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. 💵 $11.75 for children, $13.75 for students and seniors, and $16.25 for adults 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🎵 Sounds of Summer: Catch the final iteration of the Suburban Square summer music series, which features the Ginger Coyle Trio next week. ⏰ Wednesday, Aug. 27, 5-7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Suburban Square lawn

🍹 Late Summer Cocktail Tasting: Sample three cocktails and then take home recipe cards for each. ⏰ Wednesday, Aug. 27, 6 p.m. 💵 $20 📍 Wallace Dry Goods

🏡 On the Market

This contemporary three-bedroom Gladwyne home was built in 1981 and has undergone a number of updates. Situated off a gated driveway, the home opens onto a living space with 20-foot ceilings and ample windows. The open-concept living area has a gas fireplace, while the kitchen has an island, high-end appliances, a wine refrigerator, and Caesarstone countertops. The primary suite is also on the first floor and has two closets, a loft, a bathroom with a soaking tub, and a balcony. The home’s lower level has two additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms, plus a sunken family room with access to the patio.

Price: $1.385M | Size: 3,879 SF | Acreage: 0.69

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Lower Merion? Share it with us in an email to lowermerion@inquirer.com.

