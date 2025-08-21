The best books of 2025 to grab during the Philly Bookstore Crawl

Philly bibliophiles, are you ready to crawl?

The Philly Bookstore Crawl returns for its third year this Saturday, Aug. 23, with special events and the debut of new bookstores. There’s no set schedule or route — readers can spend the day roaming from South Philly to Ardmore, meeting authors, and snagging discounts.

Eric Smith, a local young adult author and literary agent, is the mastermind behind the event. He launched this celebration of Philly-area bookstores in 2023 after being inspired by similar events when he was living in Richmond, Va., and in Ann Arbor, Mich. “I couldn’t shake how great one in Philadelphia would be should we ever move back,” said Smith.

After returning to Philly, Smith launched the crawl to support indie bookshops still recovering from the pandemic. He hopes to “remind our community to pay these places a visit should we want them to stay here — and we certainly do.”

How does the Philly Bookstore Crawl work?

Smith likens the crawl to Philly’s First Friday events: There’s no fixed schedule, just a map of participating shops and a list of activities. “The day is yours to plot and plan,” he said.

This year’s additions include a breakfast special at Chestnut Hill cafes, a “Freedom to Read” postcard-writing party at Harriett’s Bookshop, and a Philadelphia Stories tour bus visiting five participating stores. The day wraps with an after-party at Main Point Books in Wayne, where local author Jeff Bogle will launch his debut.

For Smith, the event is an opportunity to encourage readers and empower writers to stay connected to their bookstores. “Philadelphia is one of the greatest cities to be a book nerd in,” he said. “And if we want it to keep being that way, we have to keep visiting our indie bookstores, all year long.”

And these bookstores offer plenty of titles, including cookbooks featuring Indian American recipes, horror comic books, fictional family sagas, and collections of essays on collective power and righting wrongs, that’ll keep you coming back for more.

Below, we complied the best books of 2025 (so far) from participating bookstore owners to help you find the perfect read at this year’s Philly Bookstore Crawl — or any day of the year.

Best books of 2025 (so far), according to Philly bookstore owners

American Grammar: ‘Strangers in the Land’ by Michael Lou

For co-owner of American Grammar in Kensington Terrance Wiley, Michael Lou’s Strangers in the Land meticulously documents the history of Chinese Americans. With each page introducing readers to new worlds, the book is “a demanding and ambitious tome,” Wiley said. “By the end one will better understand the present political landscape and hopefully be better positioned to contribute to efforts to combat xenophobia and political repression.” The book is available in-store for $35 — score 5% off on the book crawl.

📍2046 N. Front St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19122, 🌐 american-grammar.com

Binding Agents: ‘Third Culture Cooking’ by Zaynab Issa

As the owner of Philly’s new cookbook bookshop, Catie Gainor knows a good cookbook when she sees one. And Zaynab Issa’s Third Culture Cooking was the Binding Agents July Cookbook Club pick, resulting in one of the most delicious and exciting potluck spreads so far. “Issa deftly reflects her upbringing, her personal taste, and her skills as a seasoned recipe developer in this gorgeous book, which strikes a perfect balance of honoring traditional dishes (Tomato Saag, Biryani) and celebrating modern twists (French Onion Ramen, Tandoori Tacos).” The book will be available at the shop and on Bookshop.org for $35.

📍908 Christian St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 🌐 instagram.com/BindingAgents

A Novel Idea: ‘The Library at Hellebore’ by Cassandra Khaw

Owners Christina Rosso-Schneider and Alex Schneider are leaning into spooky season with this mix of dark academia, fantasy, and horror. In The Library at Hellebore by Cassandra Khaw, a woman with a treacherous past is kidnapped and brought to an institute for the gifted with a faculty that may or may not have sinister intentions. “[The book] blends dark academia with fantasy and horror to create a funny, disturbing, and fast-paced story of survival and friendship,” Rosso-Schneider said. Buy it at the store for $29.99, and read the September adult fiction book club pick. Book club discussion Sept. 25, 6:30 p.m.

📍1726 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 📞 267-764-1202, 🌐 anovelideaphilly.com

Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books: ‘Marsha: The Joy and Defiance of Marsha P. Johnson’ by Tourmaline

Operations manager Van Brooks highlights Tourmaline’s biography of the trans icon as “an immeasurable gift” that taps into Johnson’s bold energy to fight for justice and take up space. The first definitive biography of the trailblazing performer, revolutionary trans icon Marsha P. Johnson, Brooks said Tourmaline offers readers an opportunity to connect “one of our most precious and transformative transcestors.” Purchase the book at the shop for $30.

📍5445 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19144, 📞 215-403-7058, 🌐 unclebobbies.com

Capricorn Books: ‘Sky Daddy’ by Kate Folk

Sky Daddy by Kate Folk caught Jackie Q. Botto, owner of Capricorn Books in Jenkintown, completely off guard. The novel follows Linda, a woman who wants to marry an airplane — a love that, in her mind, can only be consummated by a fatal crash that unites their souls for eternity. As she struggles to balance her work as a content moderator with the demands of maintaining a conventional relationship, Linda is forced to choose between conforming to societal expectations or pursuing her non-normative obsession. “Beyond its seemingly absurd premise, it’s filled with humor and a lot of heart,” Botto said. “It explores concepts of fate, obsession, and our yearning for human connection.” The book is available in hardcover at Capricorn for $29.

📍605 West Ave., Jenkintown, Pa. 19046, 📞 215-681-2221, 🌐 capricornbookshop.com

Multiverse: ‘Esperance’ by Adam Oyebanji

Owners Sara Zia Ebrahimi of Multiverse in Chestnut Hill recommends Esperance by Adam Oyebanji. This sci-fi thriller is “great for fans of Neal Stephenson and Blake Crouch,” Ebrahimi said. “It is my pick because of its unique premise and blend of genres as a creative way to explore the legacy of the Atlantic slave trade across continents and time.” The book, in hardback only, is available in the store for $29 .

📍8026 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19118, 📞 215-896-1073, 🌐 multiversephilly.com

More book recs

If you’re still looking to stack your TBR (“to be read”) pile, here are more titles Philly readers are buzzing about — from book clubs to beach chairs.

From Philly’s book clubs

Little Rot by Akwaeke Emezi (Queer Books Philly) Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Sexy Bookclub) Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Philaqueens POC Bookclub) Ghana to the World by Eric Adjepong and Korsha Wilson (Binding Agents Cookbook Club)

Shore beach reads