Driver killed after tree falls on her car in Lower Merion on Sunday

A woman has died after a large tree fell and struck her car while driving in Lower Merion on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The 59-year-old woman was traveling west on Lancaster Avenue near Stanford Drive at about 1:44 p.m. when the tree fell into the road, striking the woman’s blue Toyota Corolla, police said. She was seriously injured and was taken to Lankenau Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 2:20 p.m.

The tree also struck another westbound-traveling car being driven by a 64-year-old woman, who was also taken to Lankenau for treatment. She was listed in stable condition. Both drivers were alone in their cars.

Fallen trees have been dangerous for Philadelphia area drivers in recent months. In February, a tree fell and killed a beloved woman in Northeast Philadelphia while she was parking her car near her home.