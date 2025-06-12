High school grad forced to remove keffiyeh-print scarf | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

A high school senior said they were forced to remove a keffiyeh-print scarf during Lower Merion High School’s graduation last week, causing a local organization to call for the district’s apology. Also this week, we take a look at the possibility of red light cameras being installed in Lower Merion and preview two new eateries coming to Ardmore.

A Lower Merion High School student said they were forced to remove a keffiyeh-print headscarf to participate in the school’s graduation ceremony at Villanova University last week.

The student, who declined to be interviewed on the record, said on Instagram that they were told by school administrators that wearing the covering was deemed a “political statement,” something prohibited at graduation, The Inquirer’s Maddie Hanna reports. The student, who took off the scarf, said they were monitored during the ceremony and led out by police after receiving their diploma.

In the wake of the incident, the Philadelphia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called on district officials to apologize and revise its policies.

The incident comes as the district continues to grapple with speech around the Israel-Hamas war, with some saying it’s not doing enough to stop antisemitism and others saying the district has wrongly accused them of antisemitism.

Read more about how the incident unfolded here.

There’s a good chance that red light cameras will soon be installed at certain intersections in Lower Merion.

Last week, the board of commissioners moved forward an ordinance that would allow the police department to install enforcement cameras at some of the township’s busiest intersections, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports.

If the program moves ahead, red light offenders at those intersections would be recorded, with tickets issued after footage is reviewed by Lower Merion police. Violations would carry a maximum $100 fine and no points on a driver’s license.

While the ordinance won’t be officially voted on until the commissioners’ July 16 meeting, it received wide support from law enforcement and the board last week.

Read more about the red light camera program here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Tuesday is the last day of the 2024-25 academic year. All Lower Merion schools will close early, with middle schools dismissing at 11:25 a.m., high schools at 12:05 p.m., and elementary schools at 12:35 p.m. In a new report, The Inquirer investigated how Pennsylvania teachers are disciplined for misconduct. In Lower Merion, two educators have had their teaching certification revoked and three have surrendered their license since 2013, according to a review of the state’s disciplinary actions. The school district has partnered with the Narberth Community Food Bank to provide free summer meals to anyone 18 and under. Meals will be available Mondays through Thursdays from June 30 to Aug. 7 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

🍽️ On our Plate

Pinwheel Provisions, which provides ready-made and frozen dishes, is relocating from 860 W. Lancaster Ave. in Bryn Mawr to a space adjacent to the Bryn Mawr Film Institute. Expect indoor and outdoor dining, an expanded food and beverage menu, and a larger market when it makes the move this summer. Vintner’s Table, an Italian wine bar, plans to open its third location this fall, taking over the former Twenty One Pips spot on Cricket Avenue in Ardmore. Also in Ardmore, coffee shop The Brew Room is opening on Lancaster Avenue in a space previously occupied by a karate studio. A timeline for its debut has not yet been announced.

🎳 Things to Do

🏳️‍🌈 Pride at the Park: Celebrate Pride month with this youth-led festival featuring food, live music, local artists, and vendors. ⏰ Saturday, June 14, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Narberth Park

🎻 Mostly Mozart: The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia will perform Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik in the garden. ⏰ Saturday, June 14, 7 p.m. 💵 $15-$100 📍 Stoneleigh

🍦 Father’s Day Ice Cream Social: Celebrate dad with yard games, goats, crafts, and all-you-can-eat premium Golden Guernsey Ice Cream. ⏰ Sunday, June 15, 1-4 p.m. 💵 $6.98-$12.16, free for dads 📍 Harriton House

🎵 Rhett Miller: The Old 97’s frontman headlines the next Bryn Mawr Twilight Concert. ⏰ Sunday, June 15, 7 p.m. 💵 $24.84 📍 Bryn Mawr Gazebo

🐛 Insect Safari for Kids: Search for bugs and learn about plants at Stoneleigh. ⏰ Wednesday, June 18, 10:15-11:15 a.m. 💵 $5 for children 📍 Stoneleigh

🎨 Juneteenth Crafternoon: Celebrate the holiday by making a special craft. ⏰ Wednesday, June 18, 3-5 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Gladwyne Library

🏕️ Camp Night: Kids 8 to 12 years old can play games, sing, and make crafts. ⏰ Wednesday, June 18, 6:30-8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Bala Cynwyd Library

🎤 Music in the Park: Singer-songwriter Craig Bickhardt headlines next week’s event. ⏰ Wednesday, June 18, 7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Chet Tyson Pavilion

🚗 Worth the drive:

🎈 Chester County Balloon Festival: See hot air balloons take to the sky or hop aboard one yourself at this annual three-day festival. On Sunday, the Brandywine Region Antique Automobile Club of America will also host a car show. ⏰ Friday, June 13-Sunday, June 15 💵 Varies 📍 Willowdale Steeplechase

🏡 On the Market

This four-bedroom Bryn Mawr home offers ample privacy. Built in 1937 and inspired by the Appleford estate in Villanova, this Colonial Revival backs up to eight acres of protected forest and features architectural details like arched doorways, varied-width hardwood floors, and dentil molding. Luxuriously appointed, the primary suite has a dressing room, soaking tub, and steam shower, while the lower level features a game room, gym, sauna, and wine storage. There’s also a separate lower-level suite complete with a kitchenette. On the main level, an updated chef’s kitchen has Viking ovens, a warming drawer, and a custom walnut island. The home’s backyard features a pool, stone terrace, outdoor kitchen with a fireplace and pizza oven, a gazebo, plus a cedar hot tub and outdoor shower.

Price: $2.795M | Size: 4,936 SF | Acreage: .78

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Lower Merion? Share it with us in an email to lowermerion@inquirer.com.

📈 Lower Merion market report

Median listing price: $995,000 (up $45,050 from April) 📈 Median sold price: $960,000 (up $182,500 from April) 📈 Median days on the market: 29 (up three days from April) 📈

This Lower Merion market report is published on a monthly basis. Above is data for May from realtor.com.

