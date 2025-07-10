Beloved Maxwell Taxi Cab Co. gets acquired | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

When Maxwell Taxi Cab Co. closed earlier this year, that looked to be the end of the road for the beloved Lower Merion business. But the company has since been acquired by a Bryn Mawr business that’s betting that Main Liners will still want to call a cab in the rideshare era. Also this week, the owners of White Dog Cafe are readying to debut their newest Main Line restaurant and the police department will be cracking down on aggressive driving this summer.

The beloved Maxwell Taxi Cab Co., which shuttered operations this winter amid flagging business, is getting a second chance after being acquired — albeit in a different format

Bryn Mawr-based ML Car Service Ltd. purchased the Lower Merion business’ number in April as it looks to expand its limo services.

ML Car Service, which is betting that some Main Liners will still want to call a cab, is offering old-school car services in high-end vehicles like Cadillac Escalades, Lincoln sedans, or Teslas. Its price point is in line with “Uber Premier” offerings, The Inquirer’s Erin McCarthy reports.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

🍽️ On our Plate

Fearless Restaurants, of White Dog Cafe fame, expects to debut its latest offering at the end of this month. When it opens, Triple Crown at the Radnor Hotel will offer upscale American cuisine and an event space with a “Ralph Lauren-inspired equestrian” vibe, The Inquirer’s Michael Klein reports.

🎳 Things to Do

👶 Preschool Mama & Me Yoga: Tomorrow, Best Beginnings in Ardmore will kick off the first of three 45-minute pop-ups this month geared toward moms with kids ages two to five. ⏰ Friday, July 11, 9:15 a.m. 💵 $35 per session 📍 Best Beginnings

🧘 Summer Tai Chi: Instructor Aimée Alegria Barry will take attendees through some moves as well as qigong stretches. ⏰ Saturday, July 12, 10 a.m. 💵 $15 for members, $20 for non-members 📍 Stoneleigh

🎵 Summer Hummer Concert: Penn Wynne Civic Association’s summer concert features music from David Crosby tribute band Anders & Friends and snacks from Care Package Bakes. ⏰ Saturday, July 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Wynnewood Valley Park

📽️ Psycho: Catch a screening of the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock horror film. ⏰ Sunday, July 13, 4 p.m. 💵 $13.75 for students and seniors, $16.25 for adults 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🎶 Bryn Mawr Twilight Concerts: Steve Forbert & The New Renditions headline the Saturday show, while Trout Fishing in America will perform on Sunday. ⏰ Saturday, July 12, 7 p.m., and Sunday, July 13, 4 p.m. 💵 $16.56-$24.84 📍 Bryn Mawr Gazebo

🍷 Summer Wine Tasting: Sample five nonalcoholic wines from around the globe. ⏰ Sunday, July 13, 4:30 p.m. 💵 $20 📍 Wallace Dry Goods

🕯️ Scented Candle Making: Kids ages 10 to 17 can learn to make their own soy wax candles. ⏰ Wednesday, July 16, 4:30-5:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Penn Wynne Library

🌪️ Twisters: This week’s Teen Movie Night features the 2024 film starring Glen Powell. ⏰ Wednesday, July 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Bala Cynwyd Library

🎤 Dead Flowers: The Rolling Stones tribute band headlines the Wednesday Night Concert Series. ⏰ Wednesday, July 16, 7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Chet Tyson Pavilion

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1930 and since updated, this five-bedroom Craftsman-style home in Ardmore has a large covered porch and a native pollinator garden out front. The first floor features an updated eat-in kitchen with soapstone countertops, a formal dining room, and a living room with a fireplace. The second floor is home to the primary suite, which has a bathroom with a soaking tub, a custom trough sink, and radiant-heated floors. There are two additional bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor, and another two bedrooms on the third floor, where there are also two flex spaces. The basement can be finished for additional living space, while out back there’s a fenced-in yard and deck.

Price: $899,000 | Size: 2,341 SF | Acreage: 0.22

📈 Lower Merion market report

Median listing price: $795,000 (down $200,000 from May) 📉 Median sold price: $997,050 (up $37,050 from May) 📈 Median days on the market: 32 (up three days from May) 📈

This Lower Merion market report is published on a monthly basis. Above is data for June from realtor.com.

🗣️ We want to hear from you!

