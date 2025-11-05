Lower Merion voters bring ‘overwhelming’ donations to the polls amid SNAP benefit reductions

Voters in Lower Merion and Narberth collected hundreds of bags of nonperishable items to bring to local food banks amid the ongoing government shutdown and reduction in SNAP benefits.

Daniella Weinberg, director of communications for the Democratic Committee of Lower Merion and Narberth, said every precinct in Lower Merion received donations. By the end of the day, voters had donated 200 to 300 boxes of food.

“We were overwhelmed by the response,” Weinberg said.

Around 63,000 residents of Montgomery County rely on SNAP benefits. The courts have ordered President Donald Trump’s administration to use contingency funds to provide SNAP payments through the government shutdown. Recipients, however, are only set to get half their usual benefits, and delays and confusion about the shutdown have left thousands of families relying on food banks and donations.

“It was an important initiative for us because we know that so many in our community are impacted,” Weinberg said.

The Democratic Committee of Lower Merion and Narberth will be distributing donations to the local food banks starting Thursday morning. Weinberg said they are looking for volunteers to help transport food, and those who are interested can reach out via the committee’s website.