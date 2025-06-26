5 eateries coming to Lower Merion | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

The local dining scene continues to evolve with a handful of new eateries opening in the coming weeks and months. Also this week, former Main Line investment manager Scott Mason was sentenced to federal prison for stealing millions from his clients, Lower Merion School District’s former superintendent faces termination from his new job, and Nike is reportedly planning more Kobe Bryant tribute sneakers.

Advertisement

It’s been a few months since we first launched this newsletter, and we want to hear from you. How are we doing? Tell us by taking our survey or emailing us at lowermerion@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Lower Merion’s culinary scene is continuing to evolve and expand, with five eateries on the way in the coming months.

The Brew Room, a new European-style coffee shop, is slated to open in Ardmore later this summer, and fast-casual seasonal eatery Dig Inn is debuting a location in Suburban Square soon.

Popular eatery Malvern Buttery is also expanding with a second outpost in Bryn Mawr later this year.

Check out the eateries coming soon to Lower Merion, as well as those that have recently opened.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

🍽️ On our Plate

Burtons Grill & Bar opened last week in Wayne, taking over a former Chili’s. The restaurant is known for its gluten-free options and ability to accommodate other food allergies. The Inquirer’s Michael Klein previewed the new eatery, noting one gluten-free pasta dish was “indistinguishable from regular wheat pasta.” Ever wonder how Aneu Kitchens makes its chicken salad? 6abc recently visited the Bryn Mawr location, where CEO Meridith Coyle shared her father’s secret ingredient.

🎳 Things to Do

🥽 Pool Party Shabbat: Kick off the weekend with a pool party complete with games, crafts, music, and dinner. ⏰ Friday, June 27, 5-8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Kaiserman JCC

🌿 Horticultural Therapy Workshop: Create your own kitchen herb garden in a relaxing setting. ⏰ Friday, June 27, 6:30-8 p.m. 💵 $45 📍 Plant4Good

🎵 Bryn Mawr Twilight Concert: Six artists headline this week’s event. ⏰ Friday, June 27, 7 p.m. 💵 $24.84 📍 Bryn Mawr Gazebo

🎧 Echoes: The American Pink Floyd: Hear a tribute band perform Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here album 50 years after it was released. ⏰ Friday, June 27, 8 p.m. 💵 $26.91-$61.07 📍 Ardmore Music Hall

🎶 Summer Serenade with Reggie Mobley: The international countertenor will perform in the gardens. ⏰ Saturday, June 28, 7 p.m. 💵 $15-$100 📍 Stoneleigh

🤖 The Wild Robot: Catch the 2024 animated film about a robot stranded after a shipwreck during next week’s Family Movie Monday. ⏰ Monday, June 30, 2-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Bala Cynwyd Library

🎥 Inside Out 2: Monday Movie Night at Penn Wynne next week features the sequel to the popular 2015 Disney Pixar film. ⏰ Monday, June 30, 6-8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Penn Wynne Library

💎 Melted Crayon Jewelry: Kids in fifth grade and up can create unique jewelry. ⏰ Wednesday, July 2, 4:30-5:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Penn Wynne Library

🦸 Captain America: Brave New World: Teens ages 13-18 can catch the new Marvel flick. ⏰ Wednesday, July 2, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Bala Cynwyd Library

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1957, this midcentury modern home in Villanova has a professionally designed Japanese Zen garden in a central courtyard. Japanese influences can also be found throughout the house. The three-bedroom home’s family room features a stepped ceiling and central skylight, while its primary suite has a large soaking tub under another skylight and has direct courtyard access. The home has a potential fourth bedroom or flex space across the courtyard or in a finished lower level that has a full bathroom. Other features include a kitchen with high-end appliances and a half basketball court.

Price: $1.15M | Size: 3,442 SF | Acreage: 0.74

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Lower Merion? Share it with us in an email to lowermerion@inquirer.com.

🗣️ We want to hear from you!

See something we’re missing? Want to alert us about a community event? Take our survey or reach out to us at lowermerion@inquirer.com.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.