A kosher bagel shop faces antisemitism accusations | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

This week, we bring you a story about a Jordanian-Palestinian man who owned a popular local bagel shop for years. Then some Jewish residents found his Facebook posts about the war in Gaza — and came for the shop’s kosher certification. Plus, a Bryn Mawr College professor who works for the Vatican mourns the passing of Pope Francis, a Gladwyne wealth manager is selling off assets to pay restitution after misusing client funds, and a Bryn Mawr home with Mad Men vibes hits the market.

Advertisement

As always, let us know if you have feedback. Are we missing something? Should we add a section? What community events or groups should we keep an eye on? You can tell us by taking our survey or emailing us at lowermerion@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

The Inquirer’s Zoe Greenberg brings you a story this week about how the war in Gaza led to a heated debate over whether a beloved bagel shop should keep its kosher certification.

New York Bagels on Haverford Avenue is a longtime neighborhood staple, selling some of the best bagels around. Its former owner, Nick Sammoudi, who grew up in Jordan with Palestinian parents, became close with his Jewish customers, catering their brises and shivas during his 25 years at the shop. Then some residents found his Facebook posts about the war in Gaza, and formed a secret task force to expose what they say was antisemitic hate — hate that Sammoudi denies.

The rabbi who certifies the shop said kosher status is about abiding by strict dietary laws. But those outraged by Sammoudi’s posts felt that kosher status is “akin to a Jewish stamp of approval,” and that New York Bagels no longer qualified.

Over the past few months, outrage and hurt made its way to nearby synagogues, where congregants circulated digital dossiers and rabbis grappled with teachings about forgiveness and humility.

Read more about the controversy that embroiled the bagel shop here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

🍽️ On our Plate

Jewish deli The Kibitz Room officially opens in the King of Prussia this week, taking over the former Michael’s Deli space. Its expansive menu includes corned beef and pastrami sandwiches, knishes, braised short ribs, and chicken pot pies, The Inquirer’s Michael Klein reports. The Main Line has added a restaurant that specializes in gluten-free pasta by way of the newly relocated Settantatré Pasta. Originally based in Milmont Park, it took over the former Candelario’s Pizzeria in Berwyn.

🎳 Things to Do

🐦‍⬛ Spring Bird Walk: Conservationist and birder Phil Witmer will lead two leisurely walks, one for adults and another for families, as part of the township’s Earth Day celebrations. ⏰ Saturday, April 26, 8-9:30 a.m. for adults, 10-11 a.m. for families 💵 Free 📍 Riverbend Environmental Education Center

🏃 30th Annual Narberth Cystic Fibrosis Run & Walk: Hit the pavement for a five-mile competitive run or a family-friendly two-mile walk to support cystic fibrosis research. ⏰ Saturday, April 26, 9 a.m. 💵 $30-$55 📍 Narberth Park

🐕 Cocktails for Canines: Narberth nonprofit Paws and Affection’s 21-and-over fundraiser includes a buffet, wine and beer, live music, and cute pups. ⏰ Saturday, April 26, 7 p.m. 💵 $80 📍 The Cynwyd Club

🍿 Movie Night in the Park: Bring blankets, chairs, and snacks and catch an outdoor screening of 1993 cult classic The Sandlot. ⏰ Saturday, April 26, 7:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Narberth Park

👩‍🍳 Soom Family Cooking Workshop: Local resident and Soom Foods CEO Amy Zitelman will lead a tahini-focused cooking demonstration. ⏰ Sunday, April 27, 10-11:30 a.m. 💵 $18 per family 📍 Kaiserman JCC

🍹 Herb Garden Cocktail Workshop: Learn how to incorporate herbs in cocktails and mocktails. ⏰ Sunday, April 27, 4:30-6:30 p.m. 💵 $75 📍 Wallace Dry Goods

🎥 Henry Johnson: Catch the local premiere of this film starring Bucks County native Evan Jonigkeit, who will participate in a conversation after the screening. ⏰ Tuesday, April 29, 7 p.m. 💵 $16.25 for adults, $13.75 for seniors and students, $11.75 for children 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🌿 Terrarium Workshops: Learn to make your own terrarium at an afternoon session on Tuesday or an evening session on Wednesday. ⏰ April 29, 2:30-3:30 p.m. 💵 $10 ⏰ April 30, 7:30-8:45 p.m. 💵 $36 📍 Kaiserman JCC

🏡 On the Market

This sprawling Gladwyne home has eight bedrooms and more than a dozen bathrooms, providing ample space for family and guests alike. Spanning four levels, all accessible via elevator, it has a chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances, plus a great room with 20-foot ceilings and a full bar. Well suited to entertaining, there’s also a caterer’s kitchen. In the finished lower level there’s a family room, a billiards room, a sauna and steam room, a home theater, a gym, plus a wine cellar with its own tasting room.

Price: $7.875M | Size: 17,913 SF | Acreage: 1.47

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Lower Merion? Share it with us in an email to lowermerion@inquirer.com.

🗣️ We want to hear from you!

See something we’re missing? Want to alert us about a community event? Take our survey or reach out to us at lowermerion@inquirer.com.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.