A kosher bagel shop faces antisemitism accusations | Inquirer Lower Merion

Plus, a Bryn Mawr home with 'Mad Men' vibes hits the market.
This week, we bring you a story about a Jordanian-Palestinian man who owned a popular local bagel shop for years. Then some Jewish residents found his Facebook posts about the war in Gaza — and came for the shop’s kosher certification. Plus, a Bryn Mawr College professor who works for the Vatican mourns the passing of Pope Francis, a Gladwyne wealth manager is selling off assets to pay restitution after misusing client funds, and a Bryn Mawr home with Mad Men vibes hits the market.
The Inquirer’s Zoe Greenberg brings you a story this week about how the war in Gaza led to a heated debate over whether a beloved bagel shop should keep its kosher certification.
New York Bagels on Haverford Avenue is a longtime neighborhood staple, selling some of the best bagels around. Its former owner, Nick Sammoudi, who grew up in Jordan with Palestinian parents, became close with his Jewish customers, catering their brises and shivas during his 25 years at the shop. Then some residents found his Facebook posts about the war in Gaza, and formed a secret task force to expose what they say was antisemitic hate — hate that Sammoudi denies.
The rabbi who certifies the shop said kosher status is about abiding by strict dietary laws. But those outraged by Sammoudi’s posts felt that kosher status is “akin to a Jewish stamp of approval,” and that New York Bagels no longer qualified.
Over the past few months, outrage and hurt made its way to nearby synagogues, where congregants circulated digital dossiers and rabbis grappled with teachings about forgiveness and humility.
Read more about the controversy that embroiled the bagel shop here.
💡 Community News
Residents from around the Philadelphia area mourned the loss of Pope Francis this week, including Bryn Mawr College professor Michelle Francl-Donnay. Also a Vatican scientist, she reflected on when she met the pope and his unique views in valuing the scientific field.
Scott Mason, the Main Line wealth manager who pleaded guilty in January to using his clients’ funds for personal expenses, sold his Long Beach Island home to help pay back nearly $19 million in restitution. As of now, he still retains his Gladwyne residence. Mason has agreed to relinquish shares of Radnor-based NewSpring Holdings as well as other assets to pay restitution. (Philadelphia Business Journal)
Communities served by SEPTA’s Paoli/Thorndale Regional Rail line may be at risk of residential property value loss if the proposed cuts go through. (WHYY)
Narberth native and decorated amateur golfer Jay Sigel died on Saturday following a battle with pancreatic cancer. During his golfing career, Sigel, 81, won numerous titles and participated in nine Walker Cups.
A Bryn Mawr home with a midcentury modern aesthetic reminiscent of the popular show Mad Men has hit the market for $2.2 million. The Inquirer’s Erica Palan takes a look inside the retro home.
Parents whose babies are in the NICU at Main Line Health’s hospitals will soon be able to watch them 24/7 via a live stream. The health system is installing the technology after receiving a $50,000 grant from The Superhero Project, according to the Delco Times. The move comes as Main Line Health looks to expand its OB/GYN practice by taking over those at the shuttering Crozer Health.
Applications are open for a new Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence for Public Good, launched by the Montgomery County Commissioners. They can be submitted here through May 31.
You can drop off unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medicines at the Lower Merion Police Department’s Drug Take Back Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Need to dispose of certain household goods? The township is hosting its final spring clean-up event this weekend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Koegel Complex. Acceptable items include small appliances, textiles, and dried latex paint.
🏫 Schools Briefing
Lower Merion School Board President Kerry Sautner is back on the primary ballot after a panel of Commonwealth Court judges reversed a Montco judge’s previous decision. Sautner was removed after being accused of failing to complete several financial disclosures. The primary election is on May 20.
🍽️ On our Plate
Jewish deli The Kibitz Room officially opens in the King of Prussia this week, taking over the former Michael’s Deli space. Its expansive menu includes corned beef and pastrami sandwiches, knishes, braised short ribs, and chicken pot pies, The Inquirer’s Michael Klein reports.
The Main Line has added a restaurant that specializes in gluten-free pasta by way of the newly relocated Settantatré Pasta. Originally based in Milmont Park, it took over the former Candelario’s Pizzeria in Berwyn.
🎳 Things to Do
🐦⬛ Spring Bird Walk: Conservationist and birder Phil Witmer will lead two leisurely walks, one for adults and another for families, as part of the township’s Earth Day celebrations. ⏰ Saturday, April 26, 8-9:30 a.m. for adults, 10-11 a.m. for families 💵 Free 📍 Riverbend Environmental Education Center
🏃 30th Annual Narberth Cystic Fibrosis Run & Walk: Hit the pavement for a five-mile competitive run or a family-friendly two-mile walk to support cystic fibrosis research. ⏰ Saturday, April 26, 9 a.m. 💵 $30-$55 📍 Narberth Park
🐕 Cocktails for Canines: Narberth nonprofit Paws and Affection’s 21-and-over fundraiser includes a buffet, wine and beer, live music, and cute pups. ⏰ Saturday, April 26, 7 p.m. 💵 $80 📍 The Cynwyd Club
🍿 Movie Night in the Park: Bring blankets, chairs, and snacks and catch an outdoor screening of 1993 cult classic The Sandlot. ⏰ Saturday, April 26, 7:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Narberth Park
👩🍳 Soom Family Cooking Workshop: Local resident and Soom Foods CEO Amy Zitelman will lead a tahini-focused cooking demonstration. ⏰ Sunday, April 27, 10-11:30 a.m. 💵 $18 per family 📍 Kaiserman JCC
🍹 Herb Garden Cocktail Workshop: Learn how to incorporate herbs in cocktails and mocktails. ⏰ Sunday, April 27, 4:30-6:30 p.m. 💵 $75 📍 Wallace Dry Goods
🎥 Henry Johnson: Catch the local premiere of this film starring Bucks County native Evan Jonigkeit, who will participate in a conversation after the screening. ⏰ Tuesday, April 29, 7 p.m. 💵 $16.25 for adults, $13.75 for seniors and students, $11.75 for children 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute
🌿 Terrarium Workshops: Learn to make your own terrarium at an afternoon session on Tuesday or an evening session on Wednesday. ⏰ April 29, 2:30-3:30 p.m. 💵 $10 ⏰ April 30, 7:30-8:45 p.m. 💵 $36 📍 Kaiserman JCC
🏡 On the Market
This sprawling Gladwyne home has eight bedrooms and more than a dozen bathrooms, providing ample space for family and guests alike. Spanning four levels, all accessible via elevator, it has a chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances, plus a great room with 20-foot ceilings and a full bar. Well suited to entertaining, there’s also a caterer’s kitchen. In the finished lower level there’s a family room, a billiards room, a sauna and steam room, a home theater, a gym, plus a wine cellar with its own tasting room.
Price: $7.875M | Size: 17,913 SF | Acreage: 1.47
