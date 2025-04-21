Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Perez speaks on Pope Francis’ death: ‘The Lord brought him home’

Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Perez is calling on followers to remain hopeful following the death of Pope Francis.

Francis, 88, the first Latin American pontiff, died Monday morning after spending 38 days in the hospital for respiratory issues that worsened into a case of double pneumonia. He made his final public appearance on Easter Sunday, blessing thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square and briefly meeting with Vice President JD Vance.

“The Lord brought him home,” Perez said while standing next to a portrait of Francis in a video posted to X Monday. “We call all our faithful, all of his sheep, to pray for him and to pray for the repose of his soul.”

Perez became the first Latino to lead Philadelphia’s archdiocese when Francis appointed him as archbishop in 2020 to replace Charles Chaput. Raised in Miami as the son of Cuban exiles, Perez previously served as the archbishop of Cleveland and chaired the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Cultural Diversity in the Church. He was seen as Francis’ first legacy appointment in the U.S.

Francis had declared 2025 a Jubilee of Hope, Perez said, a message that he believed still resonated.

“Our hope is rooted and rounded in the very mystery of death and the resurrection of Christ to which Pope Francis as a person of faith — a man of faith — grounded his own heart," Perez said in the video. “May he rest in peace.”

Perez will lead Mass Monday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at 1723 Race St. to honor Francis. Service will begin at 12:05 p.m. and will be streamed on the Facebook pages for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and Archbishop Perez.

Francis “encouraged everyone to be an instrument of Christ’s compassionate love by extending a kind and merciful hand to the marginalized and those most in need,” Perez also said in an official statement on behalf of the archdiocese of Philadelphia. “Pope Francis urged all Catholics to walk with one another on their faith journey with minds and hearts open to the movement of the Holy Spirit. His rich pastoral legacy is a blessing that leaves an indelible and profoundly positive mark on the life of the Church around the world.”