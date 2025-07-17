Red-light enforcement cameras are coming to Lower Merion. Here’s what to know about the location, fines, and more.

Lower Merion will begin installing red light enforcement cameras at designated intersections following a unanimous vote by the township board of commissioners.

Board President Todd Sinai said Wednesday the commissioners were “delighted” to pass the ordinance, which authorizes the program, establishes penalties for running red light cameras, and regulates how pictures and videos captured by the cameras can be used.

Where will the cameras be located?

The township will start by installing two cameras at the intersection of Lancaster Avenue and Remington Road. By piloting the program at one intersection, law enforcement officials hope to test its effectiveness before expanding it throughout the township. Officials did not say when the installation would happen.

A preliminary study by Sensys Gatso Group, a traffic-safety equipment provider, of high-traffic intersections in Lower Merion found 83 traffic violations occurred in a 24-hour period at Lancaster Avenue and Remington Road. Other high-violation intersections included Lancaster Avenue and Haverford Station Road, with 339 violations in 24 hours, and Montgomery Avenue and Airdale Road, with 249 violations in 24 hours.

The Lancaster Avenue and Remington Road intersection was chosen as the pilot due to the high number and severity of crashes there.

What did the commissioners have to say?

Sinai at the meeting acknowledged that red light cameras have been associated with an increase in rear-end collisions when drivers stop short at cameras to avoid a ticket. However, red light cameras significantly reduce right-angle crashes, which, Sinai said, “are the ones that hurt people.”

“It unequivocally increases safety,” he said.

At the meeting, Commissioner Daniel Bernheim said, “I think we’re all in favor of doing this in hopes that it’s going to enhance public safety.”

What will be the penalty for running a red light camera?

Under the ordinance, the fine for running a red light camera will be $100 with no points on the driver’s license (the standard penalty for running a red light is about $170 and three points). If drivers want to contest a camera ticket, they will have 30 days to request an informal hearing in front of a hearing officer.

No fines will be issued for 60 days after the first camera is installed. During that grace period, drivers who commit traffic violations may be issued a warning. There will be a 30-day grace period for each additional intersection where a camera is installed.

What can red light camera footage be used for?

The ordinance mandates that images and videos taken by red light cameras be destroyed within 30 days. The recordings can be used only for enforcing traffic violations, not for other surveillance. They cannot be released under Right-to-Know requests and will not be discoverable by a court or offered as evidence in any proceeding not directly related to the specific red light violation.