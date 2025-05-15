Meet all the school board candidates | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

The countdown to Tuesday’s primary election is on, when Lower Merion school board candidates will vie for spots in the November general election. Before you cast your ballot, check out our breakdown of all the candidates and where they stand on key issues. Also this week, Lower Merion Commissioners passed a resolution addressing SEPTA’s funding crisis, the Lower Merion Police Committee is looking to gain access to license plate data, and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams opened in Bryn Mawr.

We’re just days away from Tuesday’s election. In this year’s primary, Lower Merion residents will vote for several school board candidates in a race that’s become contentious following debates around antisemitism, The Inquirer’s Maddie Hanna reports.

There are 10 total candidates — one running on the Republican ballot, five running on the Democratic ballot, and four running on both — vying to compete for four open seats in the November general election.

Among those is incumbent President Kerry Sautner, who is part of a contingent endorsed by the local Democratic committee. It has also backed current board member Anna Shurak, as well as hopefuls Juanita Kerber and Jennifer Rivera, who are running under the “Elect LMSD” slate.

Four candidates — Talia Nissim, Rich Lester, Jacob Rudolph, and Deena Pack — are running on both Democratic and Republican ballots, with Nissim, Rudolph, and Pack endorsed by the local GOP committee. They’re running as the “Imagine Better LMSD” slate along with Republican Omer Dekel.

Ahead of the election, Inquirer report Denali Sagner breaks down each of the candidates on the ballot and where they land on a number of key issues.

In addition to the school board, voters will also cast ballots in judicial races, including for the Commonwealth and Superior Courts. Learn more about judicial candidates here.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can check your polling place here. If you are voting by mail-in ballot, there are drop boxes at the Ludington Library and the Lower Merion Magisterial District Court.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

The Shipley School in Bryn Mawr has named Tim Bickhart the next head of its lower school. Currently the principal of Bridgeport Elementary School in the Upper Merion Area School District, Bickhart will begin his new role July 1. Prior to Bridgeport, Bickhart held roles in the Haverford Township and Upper Dublin school districts. It should come as no surprise that Kobe Bryant’s alma mater is one of the top-ranked Pennsylvania schools for athletes. Lower Merion High School is among the top 25 in a new study based on student and parent surveys, and data from the U.S. Department of Education. (USA Today High School Sports)

🍽️ On our Plate

The wait is over: Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams at 840 W. Lancaster Ave. in Bryn Mawr held its grand opening yesterday. The shop is open daily from noon until 10 p.m. Merion Park Cheese Co.’s partnership with the Fereshetian family was recently highlighted by 6abc’s Alicia Vitarelli. She caught up with the Merion Station business to discuss its labneh, a thick, tangy, and lightly salty spread popular in the Middle East. (6abc)

🎳 Things to Do

🎨 Gouache Plein Air Intro Workshop for Adults: Paint Stoneleigh out in nature using the gouche watercolor style with the help of an instructor. ⏰ Friday, May 16, 1-3 p.m. 💵 $30 for members, $35 for non-members 📍 Stoneleigh

🖼️ Gel Printing for Kids: Guided by an instructor, children can use natural objects like flowers and leaves to create their own art. ⏰ Saturday, May 17, 10:30 a.m.-noon 💵 $25 for members, $30 for non-members 📍 Stoneleigh

📖 Book Signing of BG’s ABCs with Eagles Star Brandon Graham: Super Bowl champ and Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham will sign copies of his book that helps kids learn the alphabet. Read more about what inspired him here. ⏰ Saturday, May 17, 3 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Bryn Mawr Barnes & Noble

🛍️ Clover Market: Shop from over 90 curated vendors and enjoy music and food trucks. ⏰ Sunday, May 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 North Bryn Mawr and Lancaster Avenues

🎤 America, the Media, and Small Acts of Courage: Emmy Award-winning former CBS3 anchor Pat Ciarrocchi will interview TV and radio host Ali Velshi of NBC News and MSNBC about his new book, the country’s current political divide, and his personal life. ⏰ Monday, May 19, 7:30-9 p.m. 💵 $65 📍 Rosemont College

🎵 Bob Dylan Birthday Bash: Now in its 25th year, the event will feature 40 different performers and 40 different Bob Dylan songs. ⏰ Tuesday, May 20, 7 p.m. 💵 Free general admission 📍 Ardmore Music Hall

🐎 Devon Horse Show & Country Fair: The popular Main Line event returns with horse competitions, rides, and more. ⏰ Wednesday, May 21-Sunday, June 1 💵 Prices vary 📍 Devon Horse Show & Country Fair grounds

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1910 and updated for 21st century living, this seven-bedroom brick Colonial blends past and present. Original architectural details can be found throughout the home, which also features an updated kitchen with granite countertops, marble tiles, and stainless steel appliances. A second-floor primary suite has a fireplace, two closets, and a bathroom with heated floors, double sinks, and a rain shower. Additional bedrooms are located on the third floor, while a finished basement has a wine cellar. It also has a wrap-around porch and a private gate with direct access to Packer Park.

Price: $1.395M | Size: 4,827 SF | Acreage: .23

