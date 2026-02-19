Racism in a restaurant spurred a woman’s life mission | Inquirer Greater Media

Hi, Greater Media! 👋

The co-founder of Media Fellowship House is being recognized this month by the local branch of the NAACP. Here’s why. Also this week, Sheetz is looking to plant its flag in the heart of Wawa country, a new stir-fry and salads eatery is coming to Granite Run, plus, we’re keeping an eye on another potential snowstorm this weekend.

Advertisement

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

It’s been 82 years since Marie Whitaker co-founded Media Fellowship House and 73 years since the organization opened on South Jackson Street, but its founding principles of inclusion, resilience, and courage live on.

She and another woman, Dorothy James, launched the organization after Whitaker was denied service at the Tower Restaurant at the corner of State and Olive Streets. James, a white Quaker woman, witnessed the interaction and approached a worker there, who said the waitresses did not serve Black people. Whitaker and James left the restaurant soon after and became fast friends. They later formed the Media Fellowship as a place where residents of all races and religions could gather.

Its mission has since expanded, but remains rooted in “bringing people together and having people speak across what seems now to be a chasm of our differences,” said Whitaker’s son, Bill, a 60 Minutes correspondent for CBS.

Read more about Whitaker’s legacy and why the NAACP Media Branch is spotlighting her this Black History Month.

💡 Community News

Cross-state rival convenience chain Sheetz is looking to enter the heart of Wawa country and has submitted a proposal to open a store just five miles from Wawa’s corporate campus. The Altoona-based competitor wants to put its first Delaware County location in the Village at Painters’ Crossing, with plans to build a 6,000-square-foot store at the site of the vacant Carrabba’s Italian Grill and Wells Fargo. Plans call for indoor and outdoor seating, two mobile-order pickup windows, and six gas pumps, but still require approvals. Swarthmore’s planning and zoning committee will discuss Swarthmore College’s Cunningham Fields proposal at tonight’s meeting. The college is looking to redevelop its aging facilities at College Avenue and North Chester Road. After dropping for four consecutive years, underage drinking offenses picked back up in Delaware County in 2024, according to the latest available data, which was released this month. The county had 192 offenses of individuals under 21 purchasing, consuming, possessing, or transporting alcohol in 2024, accounting for about 3% of the statewide total. It’s among the top 10 counties in the state with the highest percentage of offenses. Locally, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties surpassed Delco at 4% each, and Chester County had the region’s highest total, accounting for 8% of cases statewide. Lingering snow from the storm a few weeks ago is melting, but there’s a chance for even more white stuff this weekend. Here’s what we know about a possible snowstorm on Sunday. Five couples who live at Upper Providence Township retirement community Rose Tree Place renewed their vows last week. Each of the couples have been married for at least 50 years and some for over 70 years. 6abc’s Alicia Vitarelli spoke to two of them. See the segment here. Swarthmore College has thrown its support behind Harvard University, which is suing the Trump administration for its efforts to block international students from enrolling at U.S. colleges and universities. Twenty-seven percent of Swarthmore’s latest incoming class consisted of international citizens, people with dual citizenship, or permanent residents. (WHYY)

🏫 Schools Briefing

In Rose Tree Media, there’s a districtwide technology presentation from 6:30 to 8 p.m. tonight at Springton Lake Middle School. Tomorrow night is Penncrest High School’s choir cabaret, and Saturday is the high school’s sports fest and jazz night. See the district’s full calendar here. Wallingford-Swarthmore School District is hosting eighth grade orientation tonight from 7 to 8 p.m. It’s also the Strath Haven Middle School student-faculty basketball game. On Monday, there’s a board of education meeting at 7 p.m. See the district’s full calendar here. Yan Weng, an eighth grader at Mother of Providence Regional Catholic School in Wallingford, won first place in the National Society Sons of the American Revolution’s Sergeant Moses Adams Memorial Brochure Contest for her design of the Bill of Rights. The contest was open to middle school students, who designed brochures based on the United States’ foundational documents. (Daily Times)

🍽️ On our Plate

A new fast-casual restaurant is coming to the Promenade at Granite Run later this year. Honeygrow, the Philadelphia-born eatery known for its made-to-order stir-fries and and salads, plans to open at 1127 West Baltimore Pike this summer, a company spokesperson said. Honeygrow is looking to expand its footprint this year as part of a push to become a more national brand. If this week’s great thaw has you hankering for summer, good news: Scooped Ice Cream & Gelato has reopened for the season, and it has more than just sweets on offer. The shop in the heart of Media has added an outpost of Backroom Records, which buys, sells, and trades vinyl records. Taste and Sea is hosting a four-course winter wine tasting dinner next Thursday at 6 p.m. The meal at the Glen Mills restaurant is $99 per person.

🎳 Things to Do

🗓️ Lunar New Year Celebration and Lion Dance: Celebrate the Lunar New Year by catching a lion dance that will loop through the borough of Media. ⏰ Saturday, Feb. 21, 2-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Downtown Media

🇨🇴 Colombian Festival: Learn more about Colombian culture through dancing, music, food, and crafts. ⏰ Saturday, Feb. 21, 5:30 p.m. 💵 Suggested donation of $5 per person or $25 per family 📍Park Avenue Community Center, Swarthmore

🎭 Rapunzel! Rapunzel!: See the classic fairy tale come to life on stage. ⏰ Sunday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m., and Saturday, Feb. 28-Sunday, March 1, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. 💵 $13.50-$18.50 📍Players Club of Swarthmore

🌱 Winter Gardening: Vegetable Seed Starting: Learn how to get a jump-start on your vegetable gardening. Registration is required. ⏰ Sunday, Feb. 22, 1-2:30 p.m. 💵 $21.25-$25 📍Tyler Arboretum, Media

🗓️ A Celebration of Black History Month: Delaware County Council is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Black History Month with music, art, and a keynote address. Registration is required. ⏰ Thursday, Feb. 26, noon-2 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Towne House, Media

🏡 On the Market

Built in 2006, this four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom Middletown Township home has had just one owner. It features hardwood across part of the first floor, including the foyer, a living room, and a dining room. It also has a family room with a gas fireplace, a home office, an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a wet bar area in a hallway. The bedrooms are upstairs, including the primary suite, which has a walk-in closet, a jetted tub, dual vanities, and a separate sitting room. The home also has a partially finished basement and a three-car garage.

See more photos of the home here.

Price: $800,000 | Size: 4,756 SF | Acreage: 1.02

🗞️ What other Greater Media residents are reading this week:

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.