Why Linvilla’s peaches are thriving | Inquirer Greater Media

Welcome to the first edition of The Inquirer's new weekly newsletter, bringing you community news, important school district and municipal updates, restaurant openings and closings, as well as events in Media, Swarthmore, and Wallingford.

Two longtime area staples, Linvilla Orchards and Indian Orchards Farm, are seeing shifts in their crops thanks to longer, hotter growing seasons. Also this week, police departments across Delaware County are cracking down on aggressive driving, a new outdoor cocktail bar at a local restaurant has opened, and we take a look inside a Media lawyer’s secret British pub.

Are we missing something? Should we add a section? What community events or groups should we keep an eye on? You can tell us by emailing us at greatermedia@inquirer.com.

For Linvilla Orchards and other local farms, this summer’s unpredictable weather may mean needing to adjust to a new normal.

The longer, hotter growing seasons are something of a “catch-22,” said Sarah Linvill, an administrative assistant who married into the multi-generational Linvilla Orchards family. Some crops have floundered in these conditions, while the extended growing season has created ideal conditions for others. One clear winner is peaches, a crop that Linvill says used to be “more hit-or-miss” but is now “unbelievable.”

Neighboring Indian Orchards Farm is in a similar situation, fighting fire blight and losing tree branches to the disease thanks to increasingly hot, humid conditions.

Read more about how these local farms are adapting to the changing weather and what it means for visitors.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Wallingford-Swarthmore School District’s board of directors recently approved the scope of its long-range capital plan, which includes a number of building renovations and upgrades across all five schools. That includes to utilities, electrical and mechanical systems, roofs, and other essential systems. The plan also calls for new learning spaces and replacing modular classrooms at Strath Haven High School.

🍽️ On our Plate

About nine months after its grand opening, Media’s Departure restaurant debuted its outdoor cocktail bar over the weekend. It offers the cocktails and international small plates the Orange Street spot has become known for.

🎳 Things to Do

🎵 Rose Tree Summer Concert Festival: The upcoming lineup includes performances from Triple Rail Turn tonight, FuseBox on Friday, Upper Darby Summer Stage Shooting Stars on Saturday, and Jersey Beach Boys on Sunday. Next week, catch Eco del Sur on Wednesday and The Rockdale Boys on Thursday. ⏰ Thursday, July 10-Sunday, July 13, and Wednesday, July 16-Thursday, July 17, 7:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Rose Tree Park, Media

🎤 Twilight Music Series: Brazilian samba and bossa nova band, Ensemble Novo, headlines this month’s Twilight Music Series. ⏰ Friday, July 11, 6-8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Community Center lawn, Media

🍿 Raiders of the Lost Ark: This month’s Outdoor Movie Night features the 1981 Indiana Jones adventure flick. There will also be free popcorn and glow sticks, with candy and soda available for purchase. ⏰ Friday, July 11, dusk 💵 Free 📍 Community Center lawn, Media

🫐 Blueberry Festival: The annual festival returns where you can pick your own fruit, savor blueberry treats, test your stomach in a pie-eating contest, listen to bluegrass and indie folk tunes, and see a bubble magic show. ⏰ Saturday, July 12, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (Rain date: Sunday, July 13) 💵 Pay as you go; $11 in advance for pick-your-own tickets, $13 for walk-up tickets 📍 Linvilla Orchards, Media

🌻 Youth Summer Flower Drawing Workshop: Young Rembrandts at Scott Arboretum & Gardens will teach kids ages five to 12 to draw flowers, followed by a hike in Crum Woods. ⏰ Saturday, July 12, 9 a.m. 💵 $25 for members, $35 for non-members 📍 Scott Arboretum & Gardens, Swarthmore

⚡ Protecting Jewels of the Night: Whether you call them lightning bugs or fireflies, Middletown Township’s Environmental Advisory Committee will offer suggestions on protecting the species. ⏰ Saturday, July 12, 10 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Community Center, Media

🎅🏻 Christmas in July Tea Party Fundraiser: Enjoy Christmas-inspired tea sandwiches and sweets, Prosecco, and a raffle at this fundraiser benefiting Media’s annual Santa’s Parade, fun run and walk, and block party later this year. ⏰ Saturday, July 12, 1 p.m. 💵 $60 📍 The Gifford-Risley House Bed & Breakfast, Media

💦 Fresh Tees & Color Sprees: This squirt-gun event, for kids in grades six through 12, takes tie-dying to another level. ⏰ Wednesday, July 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Helen Kate Furness Free Library, Wallingford

🏡 On the Market

This 1916 townhome situated in the heart of downtown Media may be more than 100 years old, but it’s been updated for 21st century living. Its modern rustic farmhouse style carries from the exterior — with wood board-and-batten siding — to the interior, where there are hardwood floors, wood beams, and exposed brick. The open-concept first floor has a living room, dining room, and half bathroom, plus a chef’s kitchen with an island. An adjacent butler’s pantry provides additional storage and a mini bar. There are four bedrooms across two upper floors, with the primary suite and laundry room located on the second level. The home also has a fenced-in backyard, a large covered porch with a wraparound patio, and a six-car driveway.

Price: $1.075M | Size: 2,700 SF | Acreage: 0.11

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Greater Media? Share it with us in an email to greatermedia@inquirer.com.

📈 Greater Media market report

Median listing price: $722,000 (down $28,000 from May) 📉 Median sold price: $715,000 (up $100,000 from May) 📈 Median days on the market: 24 (up one day from May) 📈

Median listing price: $464,500 (down $135,400 from May) 📉 Median sold price: $602,677 (up $91,052 from May) 📈 Median days on the market: 45 (up 26 days from May) 📈

Median listing price: $487,000 (down $12,000 from May) 📉 Median sold price: $420,000 (up $1,000 from May) 📈 Median days on the market: 31 (up eight days from May) 📈

This Greater Media market report is published on a monthly basis. Above is data for June from realtor.com.

🗣️ We want to hear from you!

See something we're missing? Want to alert us about a community event? Reach out to us at greatermedia@inquirer.com.

