21 new restaurants in the Philly suburbs for fall 2024

Analysts are reporting flat spending at restaurants in the United States, but openings still seem fairly robust. Here are 21 restaurants that have opened this fall in Philadelphia’s Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs.

Pennsylvania

Capital Grill (2807 S. Eagle Rd., Newtown): Big-ticket steakhouse chains are expanding in the burbs, and Cap Grille recently ventured into the Village at Newtown in Bucks County. The next hub of chain activity will be the Village at Ellis Preserve in Newtown Square, Delaware County, where a Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Turning Point, Toastique, and Napa Kitchen & Wine will join a new Spread Bagelry and an independent restaurant, Otaka Sushi, which opened over the summer.

Departure (2 Orange St., Media): The sleek-looking spot with an international small-plate menu, a block from the Delaware County Courthouse, brings a touch of city style to the county seat with low lighting, plush chairs, velvet banquettes, and a 45-foot bar that seats 22.

Federal Donuts & Chicken (232 N. Radnor-Chester Rd., Radnor): The Main Line has picked up a branch of the now-franchised doughnut and chicken specialist; more are coming to Conshohocken and Willow Grove on the Pennsylvania side, along with one in Marlton Square, due on the New Jersey side.

Fond (21 N. Providence Rd., Wallingford): Lee Styer and Jessie Prawlucki Styer have gone the suburban route for brunch and dinner with their French-ish BYOB in a Delaware County strip.

Hiramasa (3554 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square): Sam Li, creator of the three Osushi restaurants in the suburbs, has gone upscale with a dramatically lit pan-Asian bar-restaurant complete with sushi bar.

Izzy’s Cocktail Bar (35 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore): Peter Martin and chef Biff Gottehrer are behind this snug Japanese izakaya two doors from the Ripplewood, their rockin’ bar. The small food menu is primarily bao bun and rolls; the bar list goes deep on sake.

La Baja (9 N. Main St., Ambler): At their charming bistro, James Beard nominee Dionicio Jiménez and his wife, Mariangeli Alicea Saez, both of of Cantina La Martina, fuse Mexican and European food in a sunny storefront. It’s BYOB, though you can get a delivery to your table from Stone & Key Cellars around the corner.

Mary (47 E. Butler Ave., Ambler): Chef Chad Rosenthal’s low-lit bar on Ambler’s main drag awaits its liquor license while serving a seven-item menu (steak tartare, fried shrimp and caviar, brisket bourguignon, cheeseburger, tostones and onion dip, a salad, and bitter green and pumpkin lasagna, plus a peerless warm Jewish apple cake for dessert). In the meantime, it’s open by reservation only and offers comp drinks.

New Era Indian Cuisine (1005 Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting): Nepalese-born Hemant Sen Oli was a restaurant rookie when he opened his Indian restaurant in Chestnut Hill. He recently opened a second location in the old Tung’s Garden in Plymouth Meeting.

1906 Restaurant at Longwood Gardens (1001 Longwood Rd., Kennett Square): Longwood Gardens, which sees an average of 1.6 million visitors a year, has long had an elegant restaurant called 1906, after the year that Pierre du Pont purchased the grounds in the Brandywine Valley. Longwood created a new 1906 building as part of its $250 million Longwood Reimagined renovation. Once 140 seats, 1906 can now handle 240 inside for a la carte, plus a new 24-seat bar and 40-seat lounge, all with fountain views.

It opened last week for lunch and dinner under new executive chef George Murkowicz. Upmarket American fare includes some crops grown on-site, either inside the Restaurant Associates’ kitchen or in the gardens through a partnership with Longwood. One note of interest: 1906’s famous mushroom soup has been reimagined as dairy and gluten free — “really just three kinds of mushrooms and herbs,” said Will Brown, Longwood’s culinary director, who started as a busboy at age 14, attended the Culinary Institute of America, then returned as the previous executive chef. Well? Just as tasty, I think. If you hanker for the creamy original, Brown said the kitchen can arrange it. (N.B. The restaurant is only open to those with Longwood admission.)

Nirvana Indian Bistro (800 Bustleton Ave., Richboro): Nepalese native Nabin Chhantyal is behind a growing mini-chain with locations in Blue Bell, Chestnut Hill, Lafayette Hill, Bryn Mawr, and an “express kitchen” in Queen Village. Richboro is his debut in Bucks County.

Noble Goat Bar & Kitchen (200 River Station Blvd., Downingtown): This bar-restaurant in the new River Station development from Bryan and Andrea Sikora, whose restaurants on the Pennsylvania and Delaware sides of the Brandywine Valley include Hearth Kitchen, Merchant Bar, La Fia, and Crow Bar, features an eclectic menu, including chicken liver parfait served with grilled sourdough, brandy-soaked cherries, and Morita chile honey, as well as a pan-seared Idaho rainbow trout over grits, bacon, kale, walnut pesto, and apple cider gastrique. It’s BYOB until the liquor license comes through.

Steak Bros. (111 E. Lancaster Ave., Paoli): The crew from Stone Harbor, N.J.’s Berardi Bros. steak shop is partnering with Quincy Original Lobster Roll for a combined eatery, what you might call a surf-and-turf combo.

Top Pot & Korean BBQ (2328 W. Moreland Rd., Willow Grove): You can order hot pot or Korean barbecue at this growing chain, which replaced the Olive Garden across from Willow Grove Park.

Wolf’s Superior Sandwiches (37 S. Eagle Rd., Havertown): Dan Wolf has reprised his well-regarded Aston sandwich shop with a new location at the former Bria & Latella’s in Havertown.

Rakkii Sushi & Ramen (235 Lancaster Ave., Malvern): Ramen fans can choose from traditional ramen as well as broth-less abura soba dishes at this spare but stylish Japanese BYOB in Lincoln Court.

On the way: The Fort Kitchen & Bar (a pub in Fort Washington), Jolene’s (upscale French in West Chester), Rooster’s (a pub in Glenside), the Stotesbury (a pub in Wyndmoor), a branch of Testa Rossa (Italian in Glen Mills), and a new Amma’s South Indian Cuisine (Newtown). Also worth noting is Cantina Feliz’s summertime move from Fort Washington to Ambler.

New Jersey

In recent developments, sandwich destination Brynn Bradley’s moved from Woodbury to Woodbury Heights and the Pub has reopened after a summer hiatus. Soon, the Taproom & Grill in Haddon Township plans to add Santucci’s Pizza in a store-within-a-store situation, and the Taiwan-rooted 85C, a bakery-cafe similar to Tous Les Jours and Paris Baguette, is set to open Thursday at Brace and Haddonfield-Berlin Roads in Cherry Hill.

Here is what is new:

Kooma (Cherry Hill Mall, 2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill): The popular Asian fusion restaurant from the Pennsylvania suburbs has entered South Jersey, replacing California Pizza Kitchen with an assortment of dishes including sushi, stone bibimbap, and teriyaki.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar (Market Place at Garden State Park, 2000 Route 70, Cherry Hill): This international chain, whose robots handle tasks like toting away dishes, sends food to tables by conveyor belts.

PJ Whelihan’s (2000 Clements Bridge Rd., Deptford): The popular regional sports bar has taken over Joe’s Crab Shack in Deptford Landing with its 25th location.

Tacobirria (413 Cooper St., Beverly): The lively Trenton taqueria has opened a Burlington County branch. Among the specialties is the Doriloco, which gives you a bag of Doritos topped with assorted ingredients.

Umile Trattoria (211 Kings Highway East), Haddonfield: This stylish trattoria in a quaint former rowhouse is not just “another pizza place” as the owners insist. There are seasonal pastas, salads, and plates (even roasted bone marrow among the appetizers) on the lunch menu and dinner menu. Aside from the pizza, there’s no red sauce on the menu.