Trash pickup, school closures, and more: What you need to know post-snowstorm in and around Media

The largest snowstorm in a decade just hit the Philadelphia area, closing schools and coating the roads with a sheen of slippery white stuff.

Seven inches of snow fell in Media on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Swarthmore got 7.3 inches and Nether Providence got 8 inches.

There will be no trash or recycling pickup in Media today. All borough offices are closed. Parking restrictions will be in place until 5 p.m. See the full list of restricted streets here. Media residents who live on a designated snow emergency route are encouraged to park in the Baltimore Avenue parking garage on the first or second level. Parking fees will not be enforced during the snow emergency declaration, which runs until 5 p.m. Monday.

There will be no trash collection in Swarthmore today. All trash scheduled to be picked up today will be picked up on Tuesday. The Swarthmore library and borough offices are closed.

Middletown and Upper Providence townships’ offices are also closed today.

The Rose Tree Media School District is holding a flexible instruction day (a remote learning day with a combination of live instruction and office hours). The Wallingford-Swarthmore School District is closed.

The Walden School, Benchmark School, and The School in Rose Valley are also closed. Notre Dame de Lourdes School is having a remote learning day.

