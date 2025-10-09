10 spots to hike in and around Media | Inquirer Greater Media

Hi, Greater Media! 👋

The air is getting crisp and the leaves are just starting to change, making it the perfect time to get outside. We’ve rounded up 10 spots for hikes and nature walks in the area. Also this week, Task’s voice coach shares how she captures the region’s distinctive accents, an emergency order is causing delays for Regional Rail riders, and Wawa is now tied with Sheetz in a new ranking.

Advertisement

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

As the leaves begin to change and the weather cools, it’s the perfect time to hit the trails, do a little leaf peeping, and reconnect with the outdoors. Luckily, you don’t have to head to the Pocono mountains thanks to a number of local preserves, arboretums, and parks.

We’ve rounded up 10 spots for hikes and nature walks in and around Media, whether you’re looking for a stroller-friendly paved path or a rigorous half-day trek through the woods.

Here’s our guide to hikes in and around the region.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Tomorrow is picture day at Nether Providence Elementary School, and next week, Wallingford-Swarthmore School District is hosting spirit week in the lead-up to homecoming. Tomorrow is “Grandparents’/Special Friends’ Day” at Media Elementary School. The Rose Tree Media School District is hosting its Festival of Bands on Saturday. PSATs will take place on Wednesday, with altered schedules for certain students. See the district’s full calendar here. Good news for swimmers: Springton Lake Middle School’s pool will open to members starting Monday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends. Memberships are $250 for families, $185 for adults, $50 for students, and $35 for seniors.

🍽️ On our Plate

Popular chain Iron Hill Brewery has officially filed for bankruptcy after abruptly closing all its restaurants, including one in Media, at the end of September. Iron Hill owes more than $20 million to creditors and has about $125,000 in the bank, according to recent documents. White Dog Cafe in Glen Mills is hosting a “Ghouls Night Out” event next Wednesday, Oct. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m., complete with candy cocktails and tarot card readings. Tickets are not required, but readings are on a first-come, first-served basis and cost $25 for a 10-minute session.

🎳 Things to Do

🍺 Craft Beer Fest Fundraiser: This fundraiser for Middletown Free Library includes seasonal craft brews, local wines, games, food, live music, and more. ⏰ Thursday, Oct. 9, 6-9 p.m. 💵 $60 📍 Roosevelt Community Center, Media

🔥 Fire Pit Fridays: Roast s’mores over a fire pit at this community event. Hot chocolate will be available to purchase. ⏰ Friday, Oct. 10, 6-8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Rocky Run YMCA, Media

🐕 Bark in the Park: This dog-friendly 5K and one-mile walk benefits Providence Animal Center. After, there will be a fall festival with food trucks, music, vendors, and pet-friendly activities. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 $30-$45 for the run/walk 📍 Rose Tree Park, Media

🍦 Nether Providence Family Fun Day: Shop handmade goods from local vendors, jump on a moon bounce, explore police and fire vehicles, check out the petting zoo, and grab a snack at this event. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 11, noon-3 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Strath Haven Middle School upper parking lot, Wallingford

😂 Delco Improv Company: As part of Delco Arts Week, ComedySportz Philadelphia will perform unscripted comedy live. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 11, 7:30-9 p.m. 💵 $20 📍 Park Avenue Community Center, Swarthmore

🖼️ Community Arts Center Fall Festival: This inaugural festival will feature fine arts and crafts, demonstrations, music, and food trucks. ⏰ Sunday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Community Arts Center, Wallingford

🌕 Fly Me to the Moon: Hedgerow Theatre’s 2025-26 season kicks off with this show by Irish playwright Marie Jones that hilariously explores what happens when regular people are tempted with extraordinary opportunities. ⏰ Wednesday, Oct. 15-Sunday, Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m. 💵 $20-$35 📍 Hedgerow Theatre Company, Rose Valley

🍫 Sensory-Friendly Trunk or Treat: St. John Chrysostom Church is hosting this family friendly event for those looking for lower-sensory experiences. It also includes face painting, crafts, and games. RSVPs are requested. ⏰ Sunday, Oct. 19, 4-6 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 St. John Chrysostom Church, Wallingford

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1927, this architecturally distinct five-bedroom home in Swarthmore has a living room, a reading nook, and an open-concept family room with space for dining and several spots for lounging, including by a gas fireplace. The adjacent kitchen has cherry cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances, plus a walk-in pantry. There are three bedrooms on the second floor, including the primary suite with its own window-lined sitting room and walk-in closet, and two additional bedrooms on the third floor. Other features include a deck with a pergola and awning, a stone patio, and a fenced yard.

See more photos of the listing here.

Price: $750,000 | Size: 2,777 SF | Acreage: 0.23

📈 Greater Media market report

Median listing price: $699,999 (up $22,549 from August) 📈 Median sold price: $570,000 (down $115,500 from August) 📉 Median days on the market: 28 (down 10 days from August) 📉

Median listing price: $469,000 (down $56,000 from August) 📉 Median sold price: $440,000 (down $28,000 from August) 📉 Median days on the market: 22 (down 45 days from August) 📉

Median listing price: $590,000 (up $215,100 from August) 📈 Median sold price: $490,000 (down $142,500 from August) 📉 Median days on the market: 26 (down 18 days from August) 📉

This Greater Media market report is published on a monthly basis. Above is data for September from realtor.com.

🗞️ What other Greater Media residents are reading this week:

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.