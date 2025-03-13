Brush fire closes part of Route 422 in Montgomery County

The eastbound lanes of Route 422 in Lower Providence Township were shut down as firefighters battled a large brush fire Thursday evening, a spokesperson for Montgomery County said.

The fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. near the 100 block of Valley Lane in Lower Providence between Route 422 and the Schuylkill, said Todd Stieritz, spokesperson for the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety.

Advertisement

No injuries were reported.

Part of the brush fire may be burning on land within Valley Forge National Park, Stieritz said.

Firefighters from multiple agencies in Montgomery and Chester Counties were responding, Stieritz said.

A large wildfire that started Wednesday evening in Gloucester County was reported to be fully contained as of late Thursday morning, New Jersey firefighting officials said.