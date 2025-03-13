Major South Jersey wildfire scorches 190 acres

A 191-acre wildfire that tore through Franklin Township, Gloucester County starting Wednesday evening was fully contained as of Thursday, according to New Jersey firefighting officials.

Initially the fire, dubbed the Scotland Run Fire, threatened about 60 buildings, including homes and an elementary school. However, none were damaged and no one was injured.

Advertisement

Crews from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service crews are expected to remain on scene in the township’s Franklinville section at least until rain arrives, possibly Friday.

The fire service said it had contained the blaze in the area of Pennsylvania Ave. and Proposed Ave., near Mary F. Janvier Elementary School, as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

The fire was first spotted from the Blue Anchor Fire Tower in Winslow Township at 3:34 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12.

Crews responded with bulldozers and a helicopter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Earlier this month, state officials warned that the wildfire season was already off to an ominous start. As of the first week of March, the state had recorded 215 wildfires that burned 514 acres. That contrasted with 69 wildfires and 22 acres consumed over the same period in 2024.

» READ MORE: N.J. wildfires more than triple in number from the same time last year

But wildfire season typically doesn’t start until spring, when March winds whip up fires without green vegetation to slow flames.

Bill Donnelly, chief of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, cautioned at the time that, “if things continue the way they are, we’re going to have quite a fire season on our hands.”

Much of the state faces drought conditions, with all of South Jersey either in a severe or extreme drought.

The recent blazes comes on the heels of last year, which had extreme drought conditions that contributed to one of the worst seasons for fall wildfires many can remember.

The risk of wildfires was high throughout the state Thursday, according to the Forest Fire Service.

State fire officials were conducting a prescribed, or preventive burning Thursday at Greenwood Forest Wildfire Management area in Ocean County to clear old brush that can serve as fuel for fires.