Police officer charged with sexually assaulting high school student in Montgomery County

A 29-year-old police officer has been charged with sexual assault and related offenses involving a student at Abington High School, where the officer was assigned, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Tuesday.

Jordan Jones, a full-time officer with the Abington Township Police Department, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with institutional sexual assault, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors.

Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy said in a statement that his department was notified Monday by the Abington School District administration that a student had made an allegation against Jones, who was assigned as school resource officer.

Molloy said his department immediately notified the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and county detectives began investigating.

Advertisement

According to the police criminal complaint, the student, now in 12th grade, said she met Jones during the 2022-23 school year. Last fall, Jones, of Horsham, allegedly asked the student if she would be interested in walking his pet dog and she agreed. The sexual activity allegedly began in November, the student said.

On Monday, the student agreed to a phone call with Jones that was monitored by a county detective and Jones allegedly acknowledged the sexual activity. “I trust you. I know you wouldn’t try to get me arrested or anything,” Jones allegedly said during the call.

Abington Chief Molloy said Jones was stripped of his badge and gun and placed on administrative leave with the intent to dismiss.

“As your Chief, I cannot find the words to accurately convey the pain that this betrayal of trust has caused so many, not the least of which is our victim in this case,” Molloy said.

“These allegations and the subsequent arrest of Jordan Jones are profoundly disturbing. Jones’s behavior has brought immeasurable discredit to our organization and our profession, especially since he was in a position of authority and was entrusted to protect our students,” Molloy said.

“The Department remains committed to the strong partnership that we have enjoyed for decades with the Abington School District, and we will do everything in our power to regain the trust of the school community,” Molloy said.

Jones was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge John D. Kessler, who set bail at $50,000 unsecured, with the conditions of no contact with the victim or her family, no unsupervised contact with minors, and he may not to return to the school, the district attorney said.