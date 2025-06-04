Three high school students killed in Montco crash that followed a police chase

Three high school students are dead and another is seriously injured following a crash that occurred during a police chase late Tuesday in Limerick Township.

The fatal crash happened about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of Ridge Pike, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said. About 10 minutes before the crash, police responded to a report of a theft in progress at the nearby Target store in Royersford, and attempted to stop a vehicle that was associated with the alleged theft.

The vehicle’s driver fled, and quickly lost control of the vehicle, which contained four people, authorities said. Two 17-year-old boys, Gabriel M. Cooper and Nasir Youk, and a 17-year-old girl, Siniyah Newsuan, were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. A fourth victim, a 15-year-old boy, survived the crash and was taken to Temple University Hospital, but his condition was not known.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Two of those killed were students at Owen J. Roberts High School, and another was a former student, Owen J. Roberts School District Superintendent Will Stout said in a message to community members Wednesday. The injured boy was also a student at the school, Stout said.

“Please keep our fellow Owen J. Roberts families in your thoughts as they go through this difficult time,” Stout said.

Stout added that grief counseling was being offered to students and families connected with the district. He also asked that parents monitor students for signs of grief or behavioral changes.

“Thank you again for your compassion and support,” Stout said.

Owen J. Roberts High School is slated to hold its 2025 graduation ceremony Friday, according to the district’s website.