3 killed in 3-vehicle crash in Montgomery County

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on County Line Road near Park Avenue, police said.

File photo.Read moreJessica Griffin / File Photograph

Three people were killed in a three-vehicle crash Friday evening in Hatboro, police said.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on County Line Road near Park Avenue, said Hatboro Borough Police Chief Mark Ruegg.

He identified the dead only as adults. No other details were immediately available.

An image of the scene taken from video shot from an NBC10 helicopter showed two badly damaged vehicles.