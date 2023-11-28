Authorities investigating homicide of 85-year-old woman in Montgomery County

Authorities are investigating the homicide of 85-year-old Margaret Seltmann in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Tuesday.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, police in Lower Pottsgrove responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive woman inside a home on the 1900 block of North Keim Street, Steele said.

Seltmann was pronounced dead at the scene. Steele said an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

“This is a domestic incident, and a suspect is in custody,” Steele said in a news release.

No further information was released about Seltmann’s death or the person in custody.