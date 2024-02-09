Philadelphia man admits to stealing $1.1 million from dozens of ATM machines

A 24-year-old Philadelphia man pleaded guilty this month to felony theft for stealing more than $1.1 million from dozens of ATMs in the region while working for a company that services the machines, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Nicholas J. Anderson pleaded guilty on Feb. 1 and is scheduled to be sentenced May 2, said Kate Delano, spokesperson for Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. Anderson remains free on bail.

The investigation began in August 2022 when police were called to the Whitpain Township offices of Diebold Nixdorf, a global financial technology company, according to the police criminal complaint filed in January 2023.

An employee told the responding officer that the company’s fraud department had flagged frequent and significant shortages of cash at 47 ATM locations in Philadelphia as well as Montgomery and Delaware Counties.

Anderson was identified as the employee servicing those ATMs and his company vehicle was taken from him, the unnamed employee told the officer. The employee said he looked inside the vehicle and found $12,050 in cash, a Glock 23 handgun, and a prescription medication bottle belonging to Anderson.

The Glock, which was equipped with a 30-round magazine, had been reported stolen out of Bensalem Township in 2020.