Inside the bedroom where the electronics were found, investigators discovered a legitimate email that Hatziefstathiou had received from a parole officer assigned to him after a 2015 conviction on harassment charges, one they believe he used as a template for the YC News story. (In that earlier incident, police said Hatziefstathiou used the website Backpage to call escorts for his unsuspecting neighbors, then called 911 to report “suspicious vehicles" when the women appeared, the affidavit said.)