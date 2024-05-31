Pennsylvania Turnpike closed after man shot in the head, police say

All eastbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike were closed Friday evening after a man was shot in the head in a possible road rage incident, according to State Police.

The 40-year-old man, who was driving in a white flatbed truck, was transported to Reading Hospital after being shot after 1 p.m. Friday in Brecknock Township in Lancaster County. The man’s current condition is unknown, and he has not been publicly identified.

The shooting took place on the eastbound side of the highway at mile marker 291.3, and police are asking anyone who was driving through the area around 1:10 p.m. to contact the Pennsylvania State Police’s station in Lancaster.

Police haven’t identified a suspect, and it remains unclear what led to the shooting.

Eastbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike at Exit 286 at U.S. 222 remained closed as of 7 p.m. as police conduct their investigation. The closest onramp to return to the highway is Exit 298 in Morgantown, about 15 miles east.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.