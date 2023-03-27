Two victims in the West Reading explosion identified

WEST READING, Pa. — The Berks County Coroner’s Office has identified two of the seven people killed in a Friday explosion at the R.M. Palmer chocolate factory in West Reading.

Amy S. Sandoe, 49, and Domingo Cruz, 60, are the first two victims to be identified. The coroner’s office said their families -- Sandoe lived in Ephrata, while Cruz hailed from Reading -- have been notified and the official cause of death remains under investigation. The coroner’s office said it has been in touch with all the families of the people believed to have been killed in the blast. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

The explosion destroyed one of two Palmer buildings and has devastated the idyllic town of about 4,500 residents, who often use the phrase “tight-knit” to describe West Reading. They say simply by virtue of its size — the borough is about .6 of a square mile — it’s common to know your neighbor and know them well.

Residents say Palmer is a known and beloved business that’s been around for about 75 years. According to the company website, Palmer employed about 850 people. Many West Reading residents described growing up biting into the crisp chocolate Easter bunnies the company was known for.

Other Palmer products, such as their miniature peanut butter cups or chocolate eggs, could be found in major retailers like Walmart.

“Everywhere you go, there’s Palmer,” said Ryan Noll, who lives four block from the blast, said Saturday.

After the initial blast left several Palmer employees unaccounted for, families of the missing, Noll and other neighbors, as well as former employees stopped by a hillside with a view of the site to pray rescuers down below would unearth someone alive among the mangled metal and rubble.

Families pleaded for updates but even as bodies were pulled from the debris, there was little information officials could give.

Only one person was discovered alive late Friday with the help of rescue dogs.

Though West Reading Fire Chief Chad Moyer the chance of finding survivors was rapidly decreasing as time moved on due to the “violence of the explosion,” rescue teams worked non-stop in 12 to 16-hour shifts.

West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag said rescue workers had to be pulled from shifts because their impulse was to keep searching.

Parishioners at area churches offered prayers and lit candles for victims and families and the American Diner blocks away from the blast site held a fundraiser for relief efforts.

The final body was recovered from the rubble around 8:20 p.m.

“This is still a devastating loss,” Kaag said Sunday night in front of a handmade “Palmers Strong” sign, “but we are truly grateful to be able to account for all presumptive missing and bring closure to families involved in the upcoming days.”

A candlelight vigil is planned for Friday at 7:30 p.m. where Reading and West Reading connect.