Small fire reported at Paoli Hospital in Chester County

Main Line Health said there was a fire in an operating room at Paoli Hospital in Chester County early Tuesday afternoon.

No patients were hurt, but some hospital staff in the operating room were treated for minor injuries after the fire that occurred around 12:30 p.m., Main Line Health said in a statement.

“We want to commend the Paoli Hospital staff for quickly springing into action to contain and extinguish the fire. We applaud the efforts of the entire team and also recognize our local fire and rescue teams for their quick response,” Main Line Health said.

“We will work through a root cause analysis to review the response and understand what happened. We will be notifying the appropriate regulatory agencies as required by the patient safety reporting requirements,” said nonprofit health system, which also owns Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, and Riddle Hospital.

The Paoli Fire Company could not be reached for comment.