“I went for years with no shower, no library, no nothing,” said Dennis, who was released from prison in 2017, after a federal judge found that he was wrongly convicted of killing a teenage girl for her gold earrings in 1992 because prosecutors withheld key evidence in the case. But he still has not recovered from the trauma of death row. “It’s like chipping away at your soul on so many different levels, and you feel like you’re literally suffocating in your own skin.”