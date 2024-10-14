Diwali, the Festival of Lights celebrated by billions worldwide, will be recognized as an official state holiday in Pennsylvania

On Oct. 9, the Pennsylvania Senate passed a bill that will recognize Diwali, the Festival of Lights celebrated in Hinduism and other Indian religions, as an official state holiday. The designation will not require closures of governments, schools, or businesses.

A companion bill was previously introduced and passed through the state House in April 2023. Now, after passing the General Assembly, the legislation heads to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s desk to be signed into law.

“As the number of Asian Americans grows steadily here in Pennsylvania and across the country, our commonwealth’s official recognition of Diwali sends a clear message of inclusion,” State Sen. Nikil Saval said in a statement. Saval, who represents Philadelphia, is one of the legislation’s sponsors in the Senate.

“I am so proud to have worked with my colleagues in the state legislature to put Pennsylvania at the forefront by acknowledging Diwali’s deep cultural significance and inviting all people to reflect on the endless struggle of light over darkness," he said.

» READ MORE: Calendars should be more inclusive. Give us Eid, Lunar New Year, and Diwali off.

Diwali is a major religious holiday celebrated by over a billion Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists around the world. The holiday represents the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness, with its name coming from the Sanskrit word deepvalli, meaning “row of lights.”

While the significance of Diwali and its traditions vary between people and regions, the festival lasts for five days every autumn, and its celebrations typically include large family and community gatherings over food, with decorations, lights, fireworks, and prayer.

This year, Diwali will take place from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, with most celebrations on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

“Pennsylvania’s recognition of Diwali is a historic milestone that has the capacity to bridge divides in our polarized times. Whether it’s Diwali or Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, or Eid, official recognition fosters understanding by raising awareness about diverse worldviews,” said Suhag Shukla, the Philadelphia-based executive director of the Hindu American Foundation, in a statement to The Inquirer.

Rajiv Trivedi, the president of the Main Line Indian Association, said that when he was growing up in Haverford Township, celebrating Diwali could feel isolating as the holiday didn’t receive the same widespread attention as Christmas or Hanukkah.

» READ MORE: Diwali shines bright with family, tradition, and sweets

“It was a holiday celebrated at home, but not necessarily something I could talk about,” Trivedi, 43, said. “This gives us that space to be able to share our culture more formally.”

Things are better now though, he added. Every year, Trivedi and his wife go to their children’s school to teach students about Diwali, so that their kids can feel more proud to embrace their culture publicly. He said that official state recognition of the holiday will only help that goal.

“This gives us that space for our kids to be able to truly identify and be more [connected] with our culture.”